LONG BEACH — The winds of change are blowing at the World Kite Museum.
As supporters wave farewell to stalwart Jane Holeman, a new leader is providing fresh ideas and energy.
Jocelyn Darland, business manager for the museum, will be pulling the strings at the Washington State International Kite Festival next year.
And why do kites excite?
“If you look back at communities, like in times of war, the aerodynamics for everything starts at kites,” Darland said. “I have developed this unbelievable passion for, ‘How do you make it fly?’”
This was illustrated earlier this year by observing a giant Tyrannosaurus rex in the sky above Long Beach. “How do you get that up in the air?” she laughed.
Darland moved to the area about three years ago, bringing a business and accounting background. Although covid-19 shut down the 2020 festival, she shadowed Holeman this summer. “It was great to meet all the different kite fliers,” Darland said. “It’s a really good group to be around.”
Winter tasks include revamping the museum website and repairing the building at 303 Sid Snyder Dr. SW in Long Beach. The museum has a varied and colorful collection of kites, including many from Asia where kite flying dates back centuries. Programs are planned to celebrate Asian new years in February.
The leadership at the museum includes a board led by Blaine Walker with Jim Sayce, Linda Kaino and Greg Holmes.
They plan to upgrade some exhibits. The section that staff call the “war room,” which features kites used for communications and as targets by military over the decades, will have a new large-screen TV installed to show videos.
Key leader moving
The Kite Festival got off the ground in 1980 thanks to the Long Beach Merchants Association, which provided the organizational leadership in its early years. As the museum became established about 10 years later, the festival eventually came under its purview. Both benefited from international publicity and the consistency of a usually sunny summer time slot — the third full week of August.
Holeman is one of the last of the pioneering leaders; she and husband Roger operated the Super 8 hotel in Long Beach for many years.
Their children, Ilwaco High School graduates Amelia Cook and Leland Holeman, have been making headlines this year. Their company, Goodwinds Composite of Mount Vernon, fabricated the legs for NASA’s Ingenuity Mars helicopter, earning them international press and applause.
Now the couple is moving north to be closer to them.
Well-organized
As she departs, supporters of the museum and festival have been reflecting on Jane Holeman’s contribution with immense gratitude.
Sayce, vice president of the museum board, said Holeman’s hotel business experience was valuable to the group. Years ago, when coordination of the kite festival switched from the merchants group to the museum, the primary condition was that Holeman must continue at the helm and join the museum’s board, he said.
“Jane was/is kite festival,” Sayce said. “She’s organized and hardworking and has an extraordinary can-do attitude. Jane oversaw the nationally recognized festival for a decade and a half.”
He added that while the board wishes them well in their move, and will miss her in-person, they are happy that Holeman will be available to contribute her expertise at monthly meetings via online video conferencing.
Fostering economic stability
For Holeman, her involvement, which began in the 1990s, was a rewarding way of giving back while helping area businesses.
“I believe the festival brought economic stability to the community,” she said. “The people who came to the festival, a percentage returned at other times. If the lodging establishments and restaurants make money, they can pay their employees more. So I have always felt that was a really viable contribution.”
As for the festival, the myriad details — helping participants, vendors and others — was her forté. “I enjoy organizing things. I looked at my job as being the means to provide people what they need.”
