ILWACO — Two times each week, a group of Ilwaco High School students meet up after school to practice. Their sport? Competitive video gaming, known globally as esports.
Esports has caught fire in recent years, and tournaments aired regularly on ESPN — the self-proclaimed “Worldwide Leader in Sports” — last spring and summer, when the covid-19 pandemic put a screeching halt to the seasons of traditional sports, such as basketball, hockey, baseball and soccer.
The sport’s most lucrative tournament in 2012, “The International,” offered a grand prize of $1 million to the winning Dota 2 team, and an overall prize pool of $1.6 million. By 2019, the grand prize had shot up to nearly $16 million, with the overall purse north of $34 million — nearly tripling, for reference, the biggest overall prize in golf that year, the $12.5 million at the 2019 Players Championship.
IHS esports
Now, the explosion of interest in esports worldwide has hit the peninsula, with the formation of the first-ever esports program at IHS.
Overseen by IHS Career and Technical Education director and teacher Shawn Stern, the idea to start a high school team began several years ago, when a pair of school employees attended an esports conference in Vancouver. The program actually got underway prior to the pandemic, but the shuttering of in-person learning over much of the past year put things on hold.
Stern ran a tabletop gaming club for many years at the school, which he said mostly centered around playing games like “Magic: The Gathering and Dungeons & Dragons.” Most of the students in the club were big into video games, but Stern liked that tabletop games forced them to get around the same table and interact with one another.
“I had kind of fought the video games, even though [the students] were like ‘what if we just have a night, where we bring in multiple TV’s and stuff,’” Stern said. “Covid just kind of kicked it in gear. Like, it’s time to pull the trigger on this, we need to get this happening.”
So Stern spent last spring and summer networking within the esports world, finding a pair of groups for the new program to join: the North America Scholastic Esports Federation (NASEF), and the Washington State Scholastic Esports Association (WSSEA), a NASEF state affiliate. The key factor, Stern said, is that NASEF does not charge schools to join their network, which he said was “fabulous” for a program like IHS that was just getting started.
WIAA thinking about it
A push is also underway for esports to become a WIAA-sanctioned activity. In 2019, the WIAA adopted a two-year trial period that new potential activities must first go through to be recognized by the association. In year one, 20% of the schools in the state must be participating in the activity, and the number must hit at least 40% in year two.
Last fall, WIAA assistant executive director Justin Kesterson told the Columbian that the hope is for the two-year trial period for esports to begin during the 2021 spring season. Stern said he hasn’t heard anything concrete about the WIAA’s plans as of yet, but noted that they had opted to partner with an organization that levied a per-student fee.
“At this point, we’ll see what happens … Having the WIAA in this gives us credibility. The Ilwaco Sports Boosters are willing to support us if we’re sanctioned by the WIAA, but they just don’t have the ball rolling yet, so with these free leagues you really can’t go wrong,” Stern said.
IHS gets clicking
The team missed out on the fall esports season, but was able to participate in a short two-week winter season, which wrapped up for IHS on Feb. 18. The team faced off against Kennedy Catholic High School in a Mario Kart 8 tournament, which consisted of racing on six tracks — such as Cheep Cheep Beach — and competing in a 4-on-4 team competition. Grant Church, the team’s captain, took third place overall in the team competition, but Kennedy Catholic went on to score the most overall points and advanced to the next round.
Practices are held after school on Tuesdays and Thursdays, and Stern estimates that about 17 students are coming to the practices, which usually center around the games for upcoming tournaments or leagues. For the Mario Kart 8 tournament last week, the team spent time familiarizing themselves with the various tracks they would be racing on, and duking it out to see who the best players were.
Beyond improving hand-eye coordination skills, Stern said the benefits of esports are that students, like in traditional sports, must work as a team in order to be successful. It also allows students to socialize and bond with each other, which takes on a heightened level of importance during the pandemic.
“The ideal model is to get these kids in the same room, and working together on the communication skills and being coached on how to be better team members,” Stern said.
Leading to other goals
Along with the obvious gaming aspect, he’s hoping to capture their interest in esports and channel that into other CTE-related programs and activities the school offers.
“These are kids with some technical skills, and we’re hoping to channel them in through our computer science program and expand those options as well,” Stern said, mentioning what he heard after being on a panel with other area esports coaches recently. “They are seeing an increase in these students going on to college … [one coach] actually has an entire esports class, or even a four-year sequence that’s centered around esports, and one student went off to college because they wanted to play games at the college level.”
Like any other school sport or activity, esports players need to keep their grades up to remain eligible, maintaining at least a 2.0 grade point average.
Up next for the program is the opportunity to participate in NASEF’s Rocket League and Madden NFL 21 tournaments in March, with a Feb. 26 registration deadline. WSSEA will also host Smash Ultimate Doubles and Forza Motorsports 7 tournaments later in the spring.
Students interested in joining or learning more about the esports program can contact Stern at shawn.stern@oceanbeachschools.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.