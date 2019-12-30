SEATTLE — A new state law aims to encourage more drivers to get Washington licenses and register their cars in the state by reducing the penalty.
The Seattle Times reported that the law that went into effect allows first-time offenders to get a traffic citation dismissed and lower their fine to $500 if they obtain a Washington driver’s license and registration within 90 days of getting caught.
New residents are supposed to get a Washington driver’s license and registration within 30 days of moving to the state.
People caught without a Washington driver’s license and registration were previously fined up to $1,529 for a first offense.
Under the new law, if cited drivers don’t comply within 90 days, they can be fined the higher amount.
Smoking age raised
Washington’s age for legally purchasing tobacco increases from 18 to 21 beginning Jan. 1, but a change in federal law has already effectively raised the age.
The Washington state Liquor and Cannabis Board said state officers encountering retailers selling to people under 21 will initially provide education instead of pursuing enforcement, The Seattle Times reported.
Congress inserted the provision raising the purchase age into an emergency spending bill signed by the president Dec. 20.
Car seat rules stricter
Some significant changes to Washington’s Child Restraint Law go into effect Jan. 1:
• Children up to age 2 must be properly secured in a rear-facing car seat.
• Children ages 2-4 years must ride in a car seat with a harness (rear or forward facing).
• Children 4 and older must ride in a car or booster seat until they are 4’9″ tall.
• Children over height 4’9” must be secured by a properly fitted seat belt (typically starting at 8-12 years old).
• Children up to age 13 must ride in the back seat when practical to do so.
• Child restraint system must comply with U.S. DOT standards and be used according to vehicle and child restraint manufacturer.
For the best protection, a child should remain in each stage of restraint until they reach the maximum height and weight based on the manufacturer’s instructions.
Family leave
Family members in Washington can now take up to 18 weeks of paid leave. Anyone with a family medical crisis can get paid time off, not just new parents.
Families can still earn up to 90% of their typical pay through the state’s Paid Family and Medical Leave program. The less a person makes, the more of income he or she can get back. People can get minimum of $100 a week and up to $1,000 a week.
Minimum wage increases
Beginning Jan. 1, Washington’s minimum wage increases from $12 to $13.50 an hour.
In 2016, Washington voters approved Initiative 1433, which required the statewide minimum wage in 2017 to raise from $11 to $11.50 in 2018, to $12 in 2019, and to $13.50 in 2020.
After that, the Washington State Department of Labor and Industries will adjust the minimum wage based on the federal Consumer Price Index for Urban Wage Earners and Clerical Workers.
