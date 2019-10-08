Miranda Eastham is sworn in as an officer with the Long Beach Police Department at Long Beach City Council’s Oct. 7 meeting. Eastham joined LBPD as a temporary officer in February. “We’ve got a great addition to our police department,” said Mayor Jerry Phillips. Miranda and Pacific County Sheriff’s Deputy Jesse Eastham are spouses.
