Tokeland tsunami tower

The Shoalwater Bay Tribe’s vertical tsunami evacuation tower, pictured from below, was dedicated in August.

TOKELAND — As part of the Washington State Department of Natural Resources efforts to provide tsunami safety information to communities along Washington’s coast, geologists have modeled and published new maps showing the estimated time to walk to safety in the event of a tsunami produced by a major earthquake on the Cascadia subduction zone.

In addition to the Tokeland Peninsula maps, DNR also released new evacuation time maps for North Ocean Shores and Grayland, according to an agency statement made last week.

