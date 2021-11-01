LONG BEACH — A new coastal market and deli will soon be serving Long Beach.
V’s Coastal Market & Deli is anticipating a soft opening in November. Owner Stephanie Vincench has been busy in recent weeks redesigning the familiar building at 1404 Pacific Ave., formerly Brown’s Coastal Corner Market and Deli.
“We’re loosely aiming” for a near-term opening, she said.
From Seattle to Long Beach
Vincench, 41, moved to the Long Beach Peninsula with her husband and two kids, ages 3 and 4, from Seattle in August.
“We were here over the winter vacationing. The last year in Seattle was really rough. We always loved Long Beach and had been coming to visit for the last nine years,” she said.
“We were here in January and the kids had a blast, so we came back a couple months later and thought ‘We could do this, we could move,’ so we started looking at properties and saw that this was for sale.”
Vincench, who formerly worked as a financial controller for restaurants in Seattle, was drawn to the opportunity to operate a small business in a coastal community.
“We saw it as an opportunity to run a business and start fresh,” she said.
Market and deli
The business will operate similarly to the former market, but will feature more made-to-order items and a new layout.
“It’s going to be a similar model. We’re still going to do grocery store items and deli. We’ve brought the deli up front. We’re going to do sliced meat and cheese to order as well as sandwiches. We’re going to feature more salads, greens, grain bowls and have a daily soup. The goal is to have quick service and be more health-focused,” Vincench said.
The store will feature Pacific Northwest-based products and a broad array of everyday groceries.
“As far as the grocery items, we’re trying to feature more small-business, local products but be able to have everything,” she said.
“So if people want to have eggs and bacon, they can still get it all here. We want to be able to cross-utilize the products in the store with the deli.”
Pandemic presents unique challenges
Among the biggest hurdles for the new business has been getting commercial equipment delivered and finding local vendors.
“The deli case and new reach-in cooler, nobody could guarantee they were going to be out here, not even a rough estimate. They said they could be in Seattle in five days, so we rented a big truck. My husband had to drive to Seattle and pick up the equipment,” Vincench said.
“Just starting from scratch and reaching out to vendors. We’ve had some vendors come to us but when you’re trying to feature more local things, you kind of have to go to them.”
