ILWACO — The first couple of weeks on the job have been a whirlwind for Scot Attridge, Ocean Beach Hospital’s new CEO. But he wouldn’t have it any other way.
Earlier this month, Attridge officially took over the reins from retiring Chief Executive Officer Larry Cohen. He brings with him decades of experience as a financial executive at rural hospitals in Washington and Oregon, most recently as the chief financial officer at Willapa Harbor Hospital in South Bend since February 2020.
“It’s been amazing, it really has been a wonderful experience so far,” Attridge said, noting how crucial it was to be able to overlap with Cohen for about six weeks before his last day on July 29. “Just the first couple of weeks with the providers and staff, it’s been amazing. They’ve been very kind, very patient, very gracious and helpful in making sure I understand the current situation, the needs, etc., of everyone here at Ocean Beach Hospital.”
Nancy Gorshe, chair of the hospital’s board of commissioners, hailed Attridge’s years of financial experience in rural healthcare settings.
“Scot’s financial expertise and years in rural healthcare, among his many strengths, set him apart from the other candidates we interviewed,” she said in a news release, adding that OBH and its clinics “must make improvements on an ongoing basis to continue to attract excellent providers and keep up with the medical demands of our growing community.”
Born in north central Washington, Attridge graduated from Deer Park High School near Spokane and holds a Bachelor of Science in accounting and business management from Brigham Young University.
Called to healthcare
After graduating from BYU, Attridge said he was unsure what career path he would end up taking, and hadn’t given much thought of going into healthcare. But by what he called good fortune, his first job out of college was as an accounting coordinator at a hospital in Newport, about an hour north of Spokane.
“I just thought ‘I dunno, this might be fun to do,’” Attridge said. “I had a couple of really good mentors early on, the CEO and CFO of that particular organization who really took me under their wing and taught me. Probably every industry says this, but healthcare is so different than any other industry just in how it works and its operating and its complexities and its finances. It’s always changing, there’s never a dull moment in healthcare administration or finance.
“I got to watch how these two individuals, through their leadership and experience and knowledge, were able to really mold an organization,” he continued. “The effect that it had on the community — and the healthcare of the community — was inspiring, and I wanted to be a part of that. Ever since that time, and even though I’ve moved jobs and moved my family places, it was always with the desire to continue and maintain the viability and financial longevity of healthcare organizations.”
That’s what Attridge intends to do at OBH, who gushed about the organization’s employees in the short time he’s gotten to know them. He said he considers them to be one of the hospital’s biggest strengths.
Bond campaign
With a strong staff, Attridge said it’s OBH’s job to try and equip them with the best facilities and resources so they can provide the best possible care to the community. That is where the potential for a bond, currently being considered by the hospital’s board of commissioners, could come into play.
In July, OBH formally announced that its board was considering putting a $9.8 million bond — at an expected initial rate of $0.17 per $1,000 in assessed property value — in front of voters next spring, which it said would better allow the hospital to meet community healthcare needs and improve local medical services.
Projects that could be funded by the bond include renovating patient rooms, expanding the nursing station, pharmacy and hospital, upgrading imaging equipment such as CT scans and MRIs, replacing the HVAC system and adding energy efficiency measures, and expanding the Wellness Center to include cardio and pulmonary services.
The costliest project, if the bond moves forward, would be to renovate and expand OBH’s Ilwaco clinic, which would include the addition of exam rooms and offices. Doing so, Attridge said, could go a long way toward accomplishing the hospital’s long-standing goal of having an urgent care facility and be a great benefit to the community.
“To be able to have that clinic that you can go to where you don’t have to schedule an appointment, you can go and tend some of those bumps and bruises and scrapes and sniffles that aren’t covid,” Attridge said. “Just those little minor things that might take you weeks to get in and see your healthcare provider, you can go at a lower cost to the patient — and us for that matter — to be able to take care of those before they blossom into something even bigger and keep our population healthy.”
Without modern facilities and equipment, Attridge said it makes recruiting and retaining providers and other medical staff even harder than it already is for a rural, critical-access hospital. He sees that as one of the biggest challenges facing OBH and rural hospitals in general.
“There’s so many opportunities in the big cities that it’s important to have up-to-date, modern facilities and equipment to be able to attract these providers,” Attridge said. “And not only for our primary care providers, like our clinics, but we’d like to attract specialty providers to the area … Orthopedics, oncology, urology, etc. The only way you’re going to attract those types of providers here is to have modern facilities with up-to-date, modern equipment.”
'It’s just gorgeous'
The covid-19 pandemic has, indirectly, made recruiting staff that much harder for rural hospitals like OBH, Attridge said. With a shortage of personnel throughout the country, larger health systems and companies that provide temporary staffing have “upped their game in recruiting those people away from large and small hospitals alike, and then kind of reselling them through a contract,” rather than being a direct employee of the hospital.
Away from work, Attridge loves spending time outdoors with his family, whether it be fishing, clamming, camping or just being on the beach — one of the reasons why, as a frequent visitor to the peninsula, he thought the job would be a great fit. He also enjoys riding motorcycles, saying it helps to refresh him.
Looking out the window of a second-story conference room on Monday afternoon, he couldn’t help but be taken aback by the day’s exceptional weather.
“Look at this! It’s just gorgeous.”
