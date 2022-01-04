SOUTH BEND — Turmoil continues at the top of the Pacific County Department of Public Works. Two months after being selected and hired to run DPW, Mikel Diwan formally resigned from the position two months before starting.
Back on Oct. 18, Commissioners Lisa Olsen, Michael Runyon and Frank Wolfe voted to hire Diwan to start in the position on March 1 with a salary of $10,000 per month. This compensation resulted in County Risk Manager Kathy Spoor’s recalculating the county’s salary table to accommodate the request.
In the meantime, the commissioners rehired Rob Kimble to fill in as interim director with a salary of $10,358 per month. Kimble abruptly quit the permanent position less than eight weeks after being hired early last year.
This isn’t the first time Diwan has backed out of the position, as he was offered the job at least two other times and declined, even after applying, interviewing and being selected. He has been interviewed as far back as mid-2020.
“He was one of the candidates who were interviewed early on, and he, at that time, indicated he was not ready to relocate and withdrew his application,” Spoor said. “That was at the time Brian Vincent was hired, and when he left, we reached out to Mikel to see if he was interested.”
‘Gravity of the move’
After a few weeks of discussing the job and relocation, Diwan turned down the position and will remain in his director position at Hood River County Public Works in Oregon.
Fast-forward eight months, which involved Kimble resigning and the county hiring a new director, Brooke Priest, who was abruptly ousted in August 2020. Diwan then re-entered the picture for the county commissioners.
“Commissioner Runyon has been talking with him and had long conversations with [Diwan], and he indicated he was ready to come, interested in coming, and accepted the position,” Spoor said.
At the direction of the commissioners, Spoor was tasked with creating a contract for Diwan, which was sent to him and that he signed officially, making him the new director.
Then he abruptly quit before he started.
“He contacted the commissioners first and let them know that the timing, that the gravity of the relocation had set in, and he decided that it just wasn’t the right fit for him to make the move at this time. So he had his contract withdrawn,” Spoor said.
Diwan submitted his resignation on Dec. 14, six weeks after being hired, citing the change of heart.
Olsen, Runyon and Wolfe did not respond to a request for comment.
County doesn’t know what’s next
The county is unsure what its next move will be and is exploring splitting the director’s responsibilities into two positions, such as a director and engineer, or if they should hire an outside engineering firm.
“You have to have a county engineer,” Spoor said. “We can contract or have one on staff. In talking with the County Road Engineering Board, they said that [contracting is a] model that is available to us, but they feel the county is big enough that it’s not the ideal model.”
Kimble is still contracted to fill the position through the end of February, but Spoor said he did not fulfill a contractual obligation to become a certified engineer in Washington state by Dec. 31, 2021.
“He is not certified in the state of Washington to act as a civil engineer, so he cannot stamp plans,” Spoor stated. “Paul Lacy, who works for Wahkiakum County, has to do all of that for us.”
Pacific County has retained a long-standing contract with Wahkiakum County and Lacy for him to be available and offer his services while the county doesn’t have an acting civil engineer.
Spoor adds that recruiting a public works director for the county has been challenging and has only pulled in the interest of a handful of applicants in the past two years.
“The first time we used an outside recruiting agency to assist with recruiting, and it wasn’t real successful,” Spoor said.
DPW handles an array of important tasks, including county roads and flood-control maintenance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.