ILWACO — Formally backed by the city of Ilwaco, key proponents of a newly formed committee aimed at revitalizing downtown Ilwaco insist they’re in it for the long-haul.
At its March 28 meeting, the Ilwaco City Council unanimously approved an ordinance establishing the Downtown Revitalization Committee as a subcommittee of the city planning commission.
“I think this will be a really good committee,” Mayor Mike Cassinelli said. The subcommittee will be comprised of five members who are appointed by the mayor — through recommendations made by the planning commission and the subcommittee — that will serve in an advisory role to the planning commission and are “tasked with engaging business owners and community members to encourage economic development of the downtown core.”
Presently, the duties of the subcommittee will sunset at the end of 2027, but can be extended by the city council. It is up to the committee itself to determine how it will operate and how often it will meet, which Cassinelli said was intentional.
“We left it kind of open because we want them to establish their own rules and guidelines so that they can operate within their rules,” Cassinelli said. “If they have to change something, they don’t have to go through the planning commission or the council to do so.”
Valerie Perkins, member of the planning commission and owner of the Ilwaco Bakery and Cafe that is slated to open later this year, played a crucial role in getting the council’s blessing to form the committee. The inspiration behind the effort, she said, was seeing Ilwaco businesses struggle to bring customers into their stores and restaurants throughout the year and not just the summer, tourist-heavy months.
Perkins credited Sam Lund with playing an important role in making the committee a reality, citing her organizing experience. Lund’s background includes being a health educator, nurse, former city councilor in Maywood Park, Oregon, and Ilwaco mayoral candidate in 2017. Now retired, she also rehabs old buildings on the peninsula.
Hopes and goals
For Perkins, Lund and others who played an important role in helping the committee win the backing of city officials, the goal of the Downtown Revitalization Committee is simple: Bring more people into Ilwaco year-round.
“For me, success is going to look like more people coming into our community in the wintertime … being able to come here to get services that we offer during that difficult time [of the year] for people here in Ilwaco,” Perkins said. “[Having] a place downtown that is bustling and people are really involved and engaged with what’s going on and really building our community.”
For Lund, measuring success isn’t complicated: Having buildings with people in them.
The answer of how to best accomplish that goal, they said, is simple: By bringing more businesses into the community. To be able to do so will require buy-in from leaders in the community, they stressed.
“The work we’re doing is really going to be based on building community,” Perkins said. “To keep the community involved, there’s a lot of different things that we could be working on.”
Some of those focus areas could include finances, signage, and gardening and landscaping, the pair said. While beautification is important, Perkins said it’s a moot point if businesses aren’t around to bring people into the community.
One of Lund’s hopes is that the committee’s efforts will lead to greater awareness about Ilwaco and what it has to offer — beyond the robust charter fishing opportunities that are available at the port. “There’s a whole lot more to [Ilwaco], and we’re hoping to be able to market that.”
Perkins hopes that the committee can also work with the port to create a more unified Ilwaco, rather than thinking of the port as a separate entity from the city.
“I’ve heard people say in the past that [the port] is kind of the heart of our city, and I think it can be kind of confusing because we have this beautiful downtown area where not much is happening,” she said. “What I’m hoping to do is kind of bring [the downtown] back to life and connect the two — the main part of the city with the port.
“People, especially people who are going to [Cape Disappointment State Park], when they pull up to the stoplight, [my hope is] they can look down to the left and see something great is going on down there and turn down there.”
Downtown buildings
The committee hopes to be able to work with downtown building owners to foster collaboration and partnership with the city, including two of the biggest buildings in downtown Ilwaco that have seen better days: The Doupé Building and the building that formerly housed the Independent Order of Odd Fellows.
“A lot of the people I talk to see no hope because of the buildings that we have downtown — the two biggest buildings really don’t look good,” Perkins said. “I understand that [mindset], but I would just say — and I sometimes feel like I don’t have an answer for people when they ask that question — but there are communities dealing with the same thing, and they’re finding ways to deal with it.”
There have been encouraging developments, at least, in regards to the Doupé Building. In 2018, city councilors approved a conditional-use permit for an investor to renovate the long-vacant building to house more than a dozen “high quality” residential apartment units. Since then, extensive renovations have chugged along largely outside of the public eye, and a Facebook post from the building’s owner last December indicated that the first apartment unit was nearing completion.
“Fixing up even one of those buildings will make a difference,” Lund said.
They also plan on reaching out to residents and business owners to ask about the types of businesses they would like to see fill vacant downtown buildings.
Before the committee was formed, Perkins had already tried to stay in touch with local business owners. On one occasion, she went around to the businesses in Ilwaco and took a survey asking what the owners love about Ilwaco, as well as what they would like to change about Ilwaco. Overwhelmingly, she said, the most frequent answer about what they would like to see change is the addition of more restaurants in the city.
That used to be the case, Lund said, but the Great Recession that began in 2008 played a big role in the winnowing down of restaurants in Ilwaco during the present day.
“We used to have lots of restaurants here, and really good restaurants — the whole peninsula did, but Ilwaco had some, too,” Lund said. “There used to be 18 bed-and-breakfasts [on the peninsula], and now there’s only one left in Ilwaco … It’s been very dramatic since 2008, it’s been a very dramatic downward trend.”
Main Street program
There have been like-minded groups in the past that have aimed to restore the downtown area to its former glory, but a key difference with this new effort, Perkins said, is that it is city-backed.
“It’s a new way of approaching it, I think, because we are a part of the city and it enables us to get grants and other funding — which, if you’re a private citizens’ group, you don’t have access to,” Perkins said. “I think we’re building on the work that other folks and other groups have done.”
Another way that it’s different, she said, is that a central component of the committee will be to work with the Washington State Main Street Program, the state program of the National Main Street Center. The center was established as a program in 1980 by the National Trust for Historic Preservation, with the aim of strengthening communities “through preservation-based economic development in older and historic downtowns and neighborhood commercial districts.”
In Washington, the state program is managed by the Washington Trust for Historic Preservation, and is overseen by the state Department of Archaeology & Historic Preservation. Cities within the state that are members of the program include the likes of Aberdeen, Longview, Chehalis, Centralia, Washougal, Vancouver and Camas, while Astoria is a member of Oregon’s Main Street program.
To become a member of the program, a group or committee has to be city-backed or be a nonprofit. There is a yearly application window to become an affiliate of the program — which typically leads to becoming a full-fledged member within a few years — and Perkins said the subcommittee will go through that process in September. There will also be a meeting in the near-future between an affiliate specialist with the Washington State Main Street Program and Ilwaco community leaders, which she said would be an important meeting.
Being a member of the program will open Ilwaco up to many benefits and resources, Perkins said, such as grant funding and funding from governmental agencies. One of the most appealing aspects of joining the program, she added, is that it connects them with program professionals who are well-versed on the issues facing communities like Ilwaco — as well as networking with other cities that are confronting or have already confronted the issues that are trying to be addressed here.
“There’s nobody that I’ve met in our community who has done this kind of work before. I’ve never done this kind of work before,” Perkins said. “They’re an organization that specifically works with communities on revitalization. It’s what they do … It’s really an evidence-based program.”
“They’ve got experience that we don’t,” Lund added.
Initial plans
Along with having their sights set on applying to join the Main Street program later this year, the co-chairs said that other immediate plans include reaching out to the community and getting a full slate of members appointed to the committee.
Perkins said a community meeting is being planned, with the goal of nailing down issues like the structure of the committee and how often it will meet. More information on that and any other community meetings are expected at a later date, and those interested in getting involved with or learning more about the committee are encouraged to reach out to Perkins at val.ilwaco@gmail.com.
Being involved with the committee also isn’t limited to just Ilwaco residents, they stressed. Anyone who cares about revitalizing the peninsula’s southernmost community is encouraged to get involved with the group.
The committee is expected to have a booth at the Ilwaco Saturday Market at the port this year, Perkins added. “Really, that’s going to be about gathering information from the community, because we don’t have a plan about what we’re going to do. It’s really based on what our community needs, what kind of businesses they want to see downtown.”
As the committee works through these initial steps, Perkins and Lund are asking the community to have patience while they try and find their footing. If done right, they expect the committee to be around for the long haul.
“We’re brand-spanking new," Lund said. "We’re still embryonic."
