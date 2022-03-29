SOUTH BEND — Pacific County is slowly bridging the gap that has historically isolated our Hispanic population, and a recent hire in the county’s emergency management office has already made tremendous leaps for the critically important agency.
Marcelina [Marci] Medina, 34, has worked for the Pacific County Sheriff’s Office for the past seven years as an evidence technician/secretary and was recently hired as a part-time administrative assistant to the Pacific County Emergency Management Agency (PCEMA).
Medina is a well-known community member and a 2005 South Bend High School graduate. After graduation, she moved away for a couple of years before returning to her hometown after having kids.
She is also Hispanic and has played an integral role not only for the sheriff’s office but now for PCEMA in assisting the agencies in building better connections with the growing Hispanic population in Pacific County, who numbered about 2,200 in the 2020 Census — about 10% of the total population.
“I don’t know a lot of members of the [overall] community, but I know a lot of members of the Hispanic community because those are the people I grew up around,” Medina said.
“I obviously love the community, and it’s the reason I came back. Some people are comfortable because they’ve seen me. I may not know them, but they at least know who my parents are,” she added.
Make the position permanent
Under the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA), Pacific County secured a grant of $14,400 specific to the department, which led to the idea of McDougall bringing on board a second PCEMA employee.
“When that grant opportunity came along, and we wrote our budget last year, I went to the PCEMA council budget committee. I proposed that we devote some of that grant money to hiring a half-time staff person to help me with my administrative overhead,” McDougall said.
The committee, made up of Long Beach City Administrator David Glasson, Sheriff Robin Souvenir, and South Bend Mayor Julie Struck, backed the request, which only involved the county funding half of the necessary salary.
McDougall has been careful with his funding, and as a result Glasson proposed the county make the new position permanent.
Always have a fail-safe
While not entirely a second-in-command or simply a top-notch assistant, Medina is PCEMA’s and McDougall’s fail-safe backup.
Before being appointed director, McDougall served as deputy director under Stephanie Fritz, who at the time served as director and head of PacCom, the county’s 911 center. When she retired, the county realized it wasn’t logical to assign one person to perform both duties; therefore, they moved up McDougall to head PCEMA, where he was the only employee. The lack of backup placed the county in a difficult spot should anything happen to the director.
“Having one person in emergency management [doesn’t] have a lot of continuity,” McDougall said. “We needed to have an ongoing person step in, who knew how the program operated if I were to depart suddenly. So that led to Marci being comfortable coming over from her side of the sheriff’s office.”
Already making strides
The flooding back in January that severely impacted South Bend proved to be a significant turning point for PCEMA and the county when Medina connected county resources with families in the Central Avenue neighborhood whose houses were overtaken with water.
“I went down to the trailer park because it’s a mostly Hispanic community to see if they had any damages or needed help with anything,” Medina said. “There was a worry about how they might respond, but everyone was great, and maybe that’s because I can let them know what I am doing there; it seemed like most people there were comfortable.”
According to McDougall, when Medina responded to the neighborhood she arrived alone in an unmarked vehicle to not create an alarm for residents in the tight-knit area of Central Avenue. In the past, marked vehicles and law enforcement presence in similar situations have been met with unease.
“Between Team Rubicon [volunteer responders] having a couple of Hispanic team members and [Marci], we were able to reach out to the Hispanic population, and they were comfortable enough to let us into their homes to mediate their issues,” McDougall said. “It was huge.”
Goals
According to McDougall, Marci isn’t just taking the position like it’s another duty; she states she is completely invested in PCEMA and is taking any chance to learn more under the director’s wings.
He also said that she has the willpower needed to become a head of emergency management someday, whether in Pacific County or elsewhere.
“Marci has an incredible amplitude for emergency management,” McDougall said. “I am so blessed because I am teaching her how to do stuff, and she’s picking it up [instantly]. Everything I lay down in front of her she’s running with.”
“If she chooses to become an emergency manager, she is going to be a spectacular emergency manager, and that’s something that’s going to have to develop over time,” he added.
Medina, remaining modest in the glamor of the praise, admits she loves her role in PCEMA and is optimistic about what the future may hold for her newly added career.
“I am glad to be a part of Scott’s team, and I enjoy being a part of the sheriff’s team,” Medina said. “But I really enjoy learning everything I’ve learned so far, and Scott knows I am open to learning as much as I can, and we can go at his speed.”
“But I am open to him just throwing things at me and just doing my best to pick it up. It is a lot, there is so much to cover, and I understand it’s hard to veer in the direction to start here. You’re never just doing one thing; you’re always doing so many things [simultaneously].”
With Medina’s addition, McDougall is checking tasks off his ever-growing whiteboard list at a quicker rate because he can focus on being the director, and she keeps the administrative overhead moving smoothly in the background.
“Now me and Marci are coming in and reevaluating our goals on a weekly basis,” McDougall said. “The ability to just have somebody to just bounce ideas off makes my life a whole lot easier.”
Marci is available to translate and answer any questions members of our Hispanic community may have. She can be reached by emailing mmedina@co.pacific.wa.us or by calling 360-875-9336.
