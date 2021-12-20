SOUTH BEND — The new Pacific County prosecutor has been in office for six weeks and is shaking things up, including hiring a new deputy prosecutor while reassigning another. He hopes the moves will increase the office’s efficiency.
Michael Rothman was appointed to be the successor of former prosecutor Ben Haslam, who resigned in mid-October. With significant cases looming, including the Shotwell murder case, county commissioners knew they needed to bring in someone with extensive trial experience and — Rothman brought it.
During his job interview, Rothman touched on his experience. working with the county previously in the drug task force program and his move to be a senior prosecutor inside the Mason County Prosecutor’s Office (MCPO).
He eventually made his way to the Attorney General’s Office (AGO), working Medicare fraud cases, but never lost sight of his passion: criminal law.
Now, he returns to where it all started for him, where he says he got his big start. He calls it his “full-circle.”
Old-school style, but a new way of thinking
During his first Pacific County Superior Court docket as the top dog in November, it was evident that he was a bit taken back by his return to the courtroom and what it meant. Pacific County is where he got his most significant break as a lawyer and where he believes his career “took off.”
“The time that I spent in district court here in front of Judge Douglas Goelz and in front of Scott Harmer had a profound impact on my career arc,” Rothman said in an interview with the Observer. “They taught me how to act, and they just taught me it all, really. They saw something in me, and I don’t know what it was.”
Unlike the non-traditional courtroom methods nowadays where prosecutors sit at the “state’s” table, Rothman prefers to be prompted to call a case, which involves him requesting to “approach the bench” and call his case directly in front of the judge while standing.
Even though he works in a traditional style, he still welcomes new ways and changes.
“As Judge Goelz said to me 20 years ago,” Rothman said, “’Just because you see Scott or I do it this way, it doesn’t mean it’s the only way to do it, and it doesn’t mean it’s the best way to do it. It’s the way we are comfortable doing it, and you need to find your own style.’”
Rothman said that he has his way of doing things but is always watching for better and more efficient ways to “make them his own.”
Cycle of crime
Much like his predecessor, Rothman hopes to balance hard sentences and chances to rehabilitate offenders. He admits he has a strong belief in therapeutic courts, including the county’s drug court system and the mental health diversion program, both of which were passionate topics during his interview for the position.
One of the most complex decisions, he said, is trying to figure out where defendants fit in the cycle of crime. It’s his job, along with his staff and even defense attorneys, to determine the best cause for action.
Is it a harsh prison sentence? A deferral into drug court? Was the behavior rooted in a mental disorder? What’s the victim’s input? Can the defendant be rehabilitated?
Those are the questions he asks himself during each case and charging decision.
“You’re always in that position as a prosecutor trying to figure out who is a citizen who happened to commit a crime, versus a criminal who is preying on the weak, and you can never know for sure,” Rothman said. “The best predictor of future behavior is past behavior, so you are looking at those cycles, and you try to make the best choice that you can.
“The bottom line is that if you’re going to be a criminal attorney, not even just a prosecutor but all of them, you have to take risks, and if you want something simple or easy, you should have picked tax law. You should do something else — this is what the numbers say, and you can nibble around the edges and stuff — but this involves people’s lives.”
You can’t always have balance
One recent case has already left a sour taste in his mouth: State v. Windrow.
The case involves Andrew K. Windrow, who is now convicted of using his vehicle as a battering ram while chasing another driver off the beach and through Ocean Park. He was found guilty during a trial back in November, even though Rothman hoped he would take a plea deal.
“It was an [second-degree] assault, a strike offense, and I wanted him to go into a therapeutic court to deal with his mental health issues,” Rothman said. “I didn’t want the strike, but he slapped my hand away. [He] left me no choice.
“While justice was served with the conviction, it isn’t what I wanted. I wanted him to get mental health treatment, and we asked for that in the sentencing. The problem is now, I’m not sure he’s going to get the level of treatment we could have given him here with the [Washington State Department of Corrections].”
Many defendants choose to serve a sentence rather than try to complete therapeutic courts because diversion programs typically last significantly longer than proposed incarceration. However, the perk to the program is that if the participant completes it entirely, the charges vanish.
“When I was doing the drug court, [it was] don’t waste my time,” Rothman said. “I’ll tell you right now, it’s easier to take the felony than get through [the program], because I’m going to make it easier to take the felony. If you are serious, we will be here. We will do what we have to do to make you be successful.”
Therapeutic courts, according to Rothman, are meant to be challenging but also provide participants with all the chances and skills they need to be successful. In the end, it depends on the effort and determination to succeed by the participant.
Felony drug possession remains mostly legal
Back in February, the Washington State Supreme Court ruled the state’s over half-century-old felony drug possession law null and void after determining it discriminated against unintentional drug possession.
As a result, officers have very few options other than confiscating the drugs, even after the state legislature fixed the law to include “knowingly possessed.” The new law also requires an offender’s first two offenses to be referred to diversion programs by police, not the local prosecutor’s office.
During his time as a special prosecutor for the Pacific County Drug Task Force back in the early-2000s, Rothman recalls felony cases quickly halved from roughly 300 a year to around 150 because of crimes being interconnected by drugs.
“In a county this size, if you go and take the right people off the streets and send them to prison, the crime rate goes down,” Rothman said. “I [want] them to get the treatment, and I wanted them to stop, but [they’re] tearing up my community, you’re tearing up the people I am sworn to protect and the places.
“I can’t have that, and I won’t have that. I am a big proponent of treatment, but you need compassion and coercion. They need to both exist together, because one without the other is almost useless. You can’t coerce your way out of it, and you can’t compassion your way out of it.”
Rothman said he believes that defendants need a chance to be shown the way to break the criminal cycle before it’s too late. He hopes his methods as prosecutor will allow people a second chance, to rebound back from their low points.
He also plans to hold a firm stance against those who can’t, the ones he classifies as a “criminal” and not a citizen who made a wrong choice. Approximately 10% of the offenders inside the county commit 90% of the crime, and he hopes to tackle that statistic quickly.
“I look at the therapeutic courts as a way to take a citizen and stop them from becoming a criminal, but at the same time take someone who’s a criminal and turn them back into a citizen,” Rothman added.
A new top aide
Beyond the new direction of the office, Rothman brought in Daniel Crawford, one of his former colleagues at the MCPO and recently the AGO, to be this second-in-command. The duo worked extensively together in the past.
“He trusts me, and I trust him,” Rothman said. “He doesn’t need to ask me what I think because he already knows, [so] there’s no need to ask what he thinks. We are already at that point, and I know what he’s going to do because I worked with and trained him because I was senior to him.
“We were teammates. I have always had an interest that my teammates are progressing and strong because it’s less stuff that I have to do, and I am also a believer that your individual greatness is defined by the people that you bring up and help along the way.”
Crawford brings nearly two decades of prosecutorial experience, including time spent in the MCPO as a district court prosecutor and superior court prosecutor, and deputy prosecutor in Grant County.
The previous chief deputy prosecutor, Tracey Munger, has been reassigned to be the office’s new chief civil deputy, which is a role she has worked in the past with the Grays Harbor Prosecutor’s Office and a position she jumped from to come to Pacific County.
Rothman said he will be mostly stepping aside from the criminal division inside the office to tackle civil cases alongside Munger. For one, the county is fighting a potentially expensive lawsuit alleging it violated state public records laws.
Crawford and Senior Deputy Prosecutor Joe Faurholt will handle most felony criminal cases.
“When you get into a leadership position, [some people think that] you get to do whatever you want,” Rothman said. “I guess to some extent that is true, but it’s more about what the organization needs. You find yourself doing this, that you don’t particularly enjoy, because that’s what needs to happen; that’s what the office needs and your people need.”
“I feel like I just have superior people [working in this office],” Rothman added.
