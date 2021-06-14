ILWACO — Ryan Farwell has been hired as occupational therapist at the Ocean Beach Wellness and Rehabilitation Center.
The announcement was made by Brandon Higa, director of rehabilitation at Ocean Beach Hospital & Medical Clinics.
“Ocean Beach Hospital is extremely excited to have Ryan join the rehabilitation team,” Higa said in a press release. “As we live in a critical access area with several avenues of health care still unavailable to the peninsula, we are always seeking opportunities to extend our branches to more areas of the community.
“We believe that the delivery of occupational therapy services will help accomplish this goal.”
As part of the rehabilitation team, Farwell will be primarily working with patients in the outpatient setting. He will also be working on an as needed basis with hospital patients in the acute and post-acute care settings.
Farwell has worked in both outpatient and skilled nursing settings. His primary role in outpatient care was in the treatment of neurological conditions with advanced practice in stroke and post-concussion rehabilitation. He is also skilled in the treatment of upper extremity disorders, post-operative care, orthotic fabrication and management, cognitive rehabilitation, and functional ADL training.
“I am excited to be back near the coast and to bring occupational therapy services to residents on the peninsula to help them live their lives to the fullest,” said Farwell. “I enjoy working with complex neurological conditions like stroke and concussion and sharing in the successes of my patients.”
Farwell, a certified stroke rehabilitation specialist, is also certified in the use of SaeboTM Functional Orthosis, which helps individuals recovering from stroke learn to use their arms and hands again. He earned a Master of Occupational Therapy degree from Pacific University in 2013 and graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Community Health Education from Portland State University in 2007. Before relocating, he had resided in Portland since 2001 and is originally from Toledo, Oregon.
“Ryan brings to us a depth of knowledge and hands-on expertise in working with those who have suffered a stroke and those who have had a concussion,” said Larry Cohen, the hospital’s chief executive officer.
