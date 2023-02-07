The Raymond City Council voted on Feb. 6 to authorize hiring Pat Matlock to be the new chief of the Raymond Police Department. Matlock and Cpl. Micah Ristow were the two that vied for the position.

Matlock comes to the agency with 25 years of law enforcement experience, which included over a decade as the chief criminal deputy for the Pacific County Sheriff's Office. He was reclassified earlier this year after newly elected Sheriff Daniel Garcia opted to fill the position with another deputy.

