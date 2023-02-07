The Raymond City Council voted on Feb. 6 to authorize hiring Pat Matlock to be the new chief of the Raymond Police Department. Matlock and Cpl. Micah Ristow were the two that vied for the position.
Matlock comes to the agency with 25 years of law enforcement experience, which included over a decade as the chief criminal deputy for the Pacific County Sheriff's Office. He was reclassified earlier this year after newly elected Sheriff Daniel Garcia opted to fill the position with another deputy.
Since Jan. 1, Matlock has served as the agency's first-in-line sergeant. Matlock's move to the Raymond job will permit Garcia to name another deputy as the primary sergeant.
The race for the chief's position was expected to be tight, with Ristow packing nearly two decades of experience, a vast majority with RPD. In contrast, Matlock offered a decade of leadership experience. Ristow is currently the highest-ranking officer with RPD, as Sgt. Arlie Boggs fills a primary role with the county's joint drug task force.
Raymond Mayor Dee Roberts is excited about the hiring of Matlock and looks forward to the leadership he brings with the retirement of long-time Chief Chuck Spoor.
"I am very pleased that we had such a qualified candidate apply, and Raymond is happy to welcome him aboard. His official start date is March 1," Roberts said.
Matlock will work alongside Spoor until March 31 to help the department transition smoothly between chiefs. Spoor and Matlock have worked alongside each other for most of their law enforcement careers.
The Observer reached out to Matlock about his hiring, but he declined, stating that it was not appropriate to comment because he is still employed by the sheriff's office.
