ILWACO — Live music and barbecue will mark Saturday’s grand opening of Ship Wrecords and Moor, a used record store at 122 Lake Street, down the block from the post office in Ilwaco, next door to The Ebb Cafe. Clint Carter’s North Beach Blues Band will perform from 2-4 p.m., helping proprietor Michael Mathis introduce his venture to the public. Doors open at 11 a.m.
The store offers an eclectic selection of old records, cassettes and equipment. In one corner are cushy, roomy sofas and chairs around a table where visitors can relax, lending the store an inviting, easygoing atmosphere. In another corner is a wide variety of equipment: stereos, an old philco radio and a jukebox, for instance.
Like everything in the store, selection will depend on what Mathis gets his hands on at a particular time. Prices range from $50 to $250 for what Mathis describes as mostly mid-level stereo equipment, though he plans at some point to have higher-end receivers and other equipment available.
Near the cassette tapes and CDs, Mathis will set up a listening station with headphones.
The records are prominently displayed along the north wall. Color-coded labels indicate Mathis’ assessment of the quality of the record. Those of lower quality or in less demand are in $1 bins. The initial selection along the wall will range in price from around $2 to $22, but in a back room Mathis has records in the $30 to $100 range that he plans to display at some point.
Mathis hopes to draw foot traffic from the post office; from the Columbia Pacific Heritage Museum, which reopened Wednesday; and from the Ebb Cafe in the same building. His friend Hattie McCloud leases and has renovated the building, a former liquor store, and the idea for Ship Wrecords grew out of their conversations. With China Beach Retreat and Spawn Fly Fishing also recently opening up, Mathis hopes an Ilwaco renaissance is underway. “We’re all kind of excited for each other,” he says.
Scours the region
Mathis’s inventory comes from his own collection and collections he has purchased. He scours the region, regularly going as far afield as Kelso and Castle Rock. At least initially, he has not had to tap into the Portland market, which he says is more expensive. To get a feel for market prices, he turns to discogs.com. But Mathis does not yet have a website for his store.
“I may eventually. Now I’m just using Facebook,” he said. “My interest isn’t in doing online sales. I like the one-on-one interaction, showing people music, learning where people are from, their past.”
Mathis can guide a customer through his inventory — “some rock & roll here, jazz there, folk over here” — but there are no labels or visible demarcations to separate genres. This fits with Mathis’s business model and musical philosophy. He says he doesn’t seek out any particular genre, or even deliberately maintain any particular balance between genres; he just picks out what he finds interesting out of any collection he finds for sale.
In any case, Mathis believes all music is a fusion of different influences. He considered “Fusion Records” as a name for the store for that reason, but he preferred a name with local significance. He considered Concomly (after the eighteenth and nineteenth century Chinook chief) and Unity (which was briefly the name for Ilwaco) before settling on the shipwreck pun.
Love of music
Mathis’ love of music dates to his 1950s and 60s childhood in Portland. “The first music I bought was the Mamas and the Papas,” he said. “I would carry around a portable music player and listen. I was probably 12 years old.” His parents would play country music on the radio.
In Portland, where he grew up and took up a career in construction, Mathis got to know the local bands. Blues bands such as Brown Sugar (1966-77) were becoming big in Portland. Led Zeppelin and Three Dog Night created some of his favorite music at the time. Then “some of the newer rock & roll came out; by new rock & roll I mean bands like Kansas,” a wave that also made a powerful impression on him.
“I always admired musicians,” he said. “It was never my talent. I beat on the congo once in a while, but basically I was a promoter. I never had the talent or the dedication” to create music. Mathis put on a weekend music festival in Alsea, Oregon from 2001-07.
Mathis stayed at the Sou’wester in Seaview for his birthday seven years ago, making connections there. Four years ago, he decided to leave Portland and its rising rents, traffic and “rat race.” The lodge was being expanded, and he started doing construction and maintenance work there. He also renovates vintage trailers.
Ship Wrecords and Moor will be open Fridays and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sundays and Mondays from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
