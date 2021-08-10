PACIFIC COUNTY — Two Washington state police reform bills, House Bill 1054 and House Bill 1310, went into effect on July 25 and have generated questions in law enforcement agencies across the state. Among those has been the Long Beach Police Department, where Chief Flint Wright is still trying to make sense of the laws that were passed this past spring.
Police now must exercise “reasonable care” before they can use force, including deadly force; background checks for hiring officers have been strengthened; police chases are unlawful under most circumstances; chokeholds are banned; military-grade weaponry is mostly banned (including shotguns, because their bore is over .50 caliber); adult felony suspects have to be audio recorded when interviewed; and juvenile suspects can’t be interviewed without an attorney present, among other things.
As of right now, Wright doesn’t believe the bills will have any significant impact on his department because most of the laws are already well-established policies in Long Beach, including “not allowing the use of a chokehold and the implementation of de-escalation techniques.”
“We will have to evaluate each call individually as far as what our response would be in lieu of the new laws,” Wright said. “There are some changes that are going to affect how we do things procedurally. I don’t anticipate the use-of-force stuff being much of a change for us. We have always pretty much tried to use de-escalation tactics if possible.”
Ambiguous language
Even though Wright said he has already read the bills a dozen times, he reached out to attorneys to gather insight into the bills’ language and has spoken to several counterparts at other departments for their thoughts. Most have expressed confusion and note it “really depends on who’s reading it as far as how it’s all interpreted.
“There is a lot of language in there that is so nondescript it’s like ‘what does that even mean,’” Wright said. “At this point, I don’t know; I don’t know what to say other than the fact that we are still trying to work through it and we are still going to respond to [all] calls, and we haven’t stopped responding to property crimes like some departments. We are still doing our job the best that we can, and the full ramifications of these laws have not been realized yet and won’t be for quite some time.”
What is ‘reasonable care’?
The most concerning portion of the bills’ to Wright is mental-health incidents and how to respond appropriately, what authority law enforcement will have under the “reasonable care” language, and whether officers can restrain or detain someone who is a “threat to themselves.”
Wright expects his department to still assist the hospital, mental-health emergencies, and other agencies, but officers will be a lot more strategic with their response.
“We are probably going to be asking a lot more questions prior to arrival, like ‘what exactly? Why are you there talking to mental health? What’s going on, and what do you want us to do? And has a crime been committed?” Wright said. “Trying to get more information to inform us of the right course of action. What the public may see is in those types of crisis situations is not a slower response but a more structured response.”
One area of the bills’ that agencies want to be cleared up is the duty of “reasonable force” that no longer allows officers to detain a person without probable cause being established. The inability to detain potential suspects during an investigation has officers concerned that suspects will get away and later be arrested if they can even be found.
GOP lawmakers concerned
25th District legislators, Sen. Chris Gildon (R-Puyallup) and Reps. Kelly Chambers (R-Puyallup) and Cyndy Jacobsen (R-Puyallup) issued a statement on July 29 calling for lawmakers to hold a “special session to fix new police reform laws” over concerns of the bills’ language and worries about a rise in crime. In 2020, property crimes increased by 13.8% in the state compared to 2019, while violent crimes decreased by 3.6%, according to an annual report by the Washington Association of Sheriffs and Police Chiefs. A special session requires agreement by two-thirds majorities in both the state Senate and House.
“With people’s lives at stake and criminals continuing to escape justice, it is imperative that we as a legislative body take immediate action to remedy these problems. We implore the governor to call a special session so the Legislature can address this issue and pass new reforms that will allow law enforcement to quickly and effectively stop criminals and keep Washingtonians safe. At the same time, we must also provide clarity to law enforcement, so the law is uniformly understood and equitably applied statewide,” the statement read.
On July 25, Puyallup Police Department officers had to terminate the pursuit of a man wanted in connection to a double homicide due to concerns the pursuit was unlawful. 19th District State Rep. Jim Walsh (R-Aberdeen) has voiced his concerns with his 25th District colleagues after the incident, but no special session has been set. Republicans remain the minority party in both the state House and Senate by considerable margins.
So far, the bills have given rise to some significant issues for agencies across the state, where many have had to end pursuits, stop using less-lethal options due to conflicting definitions, and concerns about what officers can do to help mental health crises when they’re non-criminal offenses.
The big issue
“The big issue is, what are we doing with mental health?” Wright said, who noted of all the bills’ language, mental health was his biggest concern. “I think that more than any other factor, that is the concern we have. What are we going to do with people in a mental health crisis? I think that is the biggest question mark that most people are like, “what the hell do we do?”
Pacific County law enforcement agencies deal with several calls a day regarding mental health crises, and the responses can take up a significant amount of their time.
Under the Involuntary Treatment Act, officers do have some leverage to restrain and detain individuals in suffering a mental health crisis, but how far liability protections expand to officers under the act is not specific in conjunction with the bills.
On Aug. 7, Washington State Attorney General Bob Ferguson sent out a confidential memo advising officers to continue responding to mental health emergencies. However, the memo is not a formal opinion. Washington currently does not have a program for mental health professionals to respond directly to mental health emergencies in a first responder role.
Pacific County Sheriff Robin Souvenir did not respond to requests for comment on the new laws.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.