Superior court hearings postponed
PACIFIC COUNTY — All regularly scheduled court dockets in Pacific County Superior Court are suspended until April 30.
The court will preform essential functions, such as holding hearings for arraignment, bond, change of plea and sentencing. Emergency protection order hearings will also be held.
Otherwise the court will be operating under a limited schedule.
GOP moves online
LONG BEACH — Pacific County Republican chair Nansen Malin announced on March 12 that the party’s county convention, scheduled for March 21 at the Long Beach Train Depot, will no longer be held in- person.
Instead, the Pacific GOP will be holding an abbreviated teleconference convention with its delegates.
Need a diversion? Go fishing
ILWACO, NASELLE and RAYMOND — The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife has started the spring trout plants at local lakes and ponds.
These lakes include Black Lake in Ilwaco, the Radar Ponds near Naselle, and Cases Pond in Raymond.
With the kids out of school and the nice weather, we thought it might be good to remind people that they can go fishing.
