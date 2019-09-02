NASELLE — Naselle-Grays River School’s Aug. 27 open house included a resource fair and a mini-carnival.
The event was a team effort by incoming K-12 Principal Stephen Doyle, Naselle Booster Club members Amy Chadwick, Genise Normand, Sue Holt, Samantha Stoffelson and Whitney Cooper, and School Counselor Justin Laine.
Booster Club and the Parent Teachers Organization (PTO) members made tacos for staff and resource fair participants, and then provided popsicles for open house attendees.
The resource fair in the main commons area during the first hour of the event involved representatives of school-based programs as well as a variety of community and county-based services and resources. Representatives answered questions and handed out brochures to familiarize students and parents with programs and resources available to them.
At the same time, a Booster Club mini-carnival was held in the middle school commons. The club raffled off school supplies and backpacks for K-12 students. GEAR UP provided school supplies and backpacks for 7-12 grade students.
The open house’s second hour was reserved for students and parents to meet the teachers and other staff members and familiarize themselves with the classrooms.
Pleased with the turn out, Laine commented, “It was a pretty awesome showing of people from the school, community and both counties representing their various programs and services. We consider this first-time event to be a huge success and look forward to building upon it in the future. This community really supports our students and our school.”
The programs and representatives at the event were as follows:
Title 1 and Learning Assistance Program – Rose Nisbet; English Language Learner and Migrant Programs – Josie Ciambetti; GEAR UP – Edie Glenn and Herlet Padilla; GEAR UP, Registrar and Family Access – Rachel Suomela; K-12 School Office – Kristi Leeland; School Nurse – Lori Ashley; Health Educator – Jaclyn Smith (Smith and Ashley are both from the Pacific County Health Dept.); Guidance and Counseling, Assessment and Section 504 – Justin Laine; Athletic Director – Brian Macy; Special Education Services – Chandra Ross and Kim Eaton; Big Brothers/Big Sisters – Robyn Handley; Peace of Mind Pacific County and the Wellspring Network – Barbara Bate; Johnson Park/West End Food Pantry – Shonda Ware, Suzie Whalen and Toni Fest; Naselle Assembly of God Food and Clothing Bank – Tammy Singleterry; Pacific View Counseling – Licensed Clinical Social Workers Sara Wirkkala and Jennifer Boggs; Willapa Behavioral Health – Child Mental Health Specialist Karen McVicker; True North, ESD 113 – Prevention/Intervention Spoecialists Jessica Verboomen and Nicole Page; Naselle Comet Booster Club and PTO – Chadwick, Hold, Normand, Cooper and Stoffelson; Naselle Timberland Library – Michelle Zilli; and, School Library – Librarian Cynthia Clark.
