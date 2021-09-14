Nighttime bridge closures scheduled Sep 14, 2021 12 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save ASTORIA — The New Youngs Bay Bridge on U.S. Highway 101 between Astoria and Warrenton will close for two nights on Sept. 15 and 16 for cable greasing and other regular maintenance activities.The bridge will be closed each night from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.The alternative route for travelers during the closure is U.S. 101 Business using the Old Youngs Bay and Lewis and Clark River Bridges. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Bridge Highway Building Industry Route Greasing Youngs Bay Bridge Maintenance Closure Clark River Homes Jobs Public Notices Vehicles Marketplace Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesCouple escapes collision with minor injuriesTwo coronavirus cases force Hilltop 7th graders into remote learningNine days of clamming start FridayHeavy rain forecast for start of clammingDollar General store planned in Ocean ParkObituary: Teresa Lee Wiegardt GoodwinLow-oxygen zone extends into WA waters, threatens crabPeninsula cases leveling off as rest of county continues to surgeLong Beach Police BlotterShotwell defense adds Seattle trial lawyer Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Latest e-Edition Read Today's Newspaper View Special Publications Stock Market Prices View detailed reports of major stock indexes and look up specific symbols. View reports
