LONG BEACH — After being postponed because of skyrocketing covid-19 cases last month, the ninth annual Project Community Connect is set to take place this Thursday, Feb. 24, at the Elks Lodge in Long Beach.
Running from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., the event, put on by Peninsula Poverty Response, is bringing together about 30 organizations, clubs, businesses, churches and state and local organizations to offer free services to homeless and low-income community members.
Project Community Connect is now in its ninth year, and it’s the second time the event is being held since the covid-19 pandemic began. Typically held in January, last year’s event was also pushed back, to July, because of concerns about covid-19. Even with the delay, more than 130 people in need and more than 20 local and regional vendors attended the event.
The gathering is an opportunity for the Pacific County Health and Human Services Department to conduct an annual point-in-time count of sheltered and unsheltered homeless persons, which is mandated by state law and required by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. At last year’s event, 48 of the 130 people in attendance were considered homeless, and 82 were considered housed.
Like past years, this year’s Project Community Connect aims to connect those in need with health care resources, employment help, veterans assistance, housing and utility assistance, and food resources, among others. Free legal assistance, haircuts, and lunch will also be provided.
Healthcare organizations in attendance include the county health department, Ocean Beach Hospital & Medical Clinics, Willapa Behavioral Health and Crisis Support Networks. Coastal Community Action Program and WorkSource will be on hand to provide employment assistance, and groups like His Supper Table and Ocean Park Food Bank will be in attendance to connect individuals with food resources.
For veterans, the Elks will be providing sleeping bags and new winter clothing, the Lions Club will be offering reading glasses, and the Pacific County Veterans Advisory Board will help connect them with utilities, rent and food assistance.
Other groups expected to be in attendance include Timberland Regional Library, Head Start, Pacific County Immigrant Support, Wellspring, DSHS, American Legion, Olympic Area Agency on Aging, CHOICE Regional Health Network, Peace of Mind Pacific County, South Pacific County Humane Society, Cowlitz Family Health, Ocean Park Lutheran Church, and Southwest Peninsula Rotary Club.
The Elks Lodge is located at 110 Pacific Ave. in Long Beach — east of Scooper’s Market and north of Long Beach Pharmacy.
