WASHINGTON, D.C. — After a delay of several months, the latest report on "Fisheries of the United States" reveals trends including a 24% drop in Washington state oyster production in 10 years, while at the same time the average price received by producers nationwide has more than doubled.
A product of the National Marine Fisheries Service, the report issued this May covers 2019.
Oysters, one of Pacific County's most valuable products, produced a nationwide value of more than $253 million for a harvest of 27.7 million pounds. Washington state's 7.2 million pounds accounted for 25% of national oyster production and 78% of the West Coast total. Willapa Bay typically accounts for about 70% of Washington's oysters.
Five years earlier in 2014, Washington state produced about 9.1 million pounds of oyster meat, which constituted about 27% of the U.S. total and 86% of the West Coast total. Ten years prior, in 2009, the state's oyster total was 9.5 million pounds — again nearly 27% of U.S. production and 84% of West Coast oysters.
Nationwide, oyster meat brought producers an average of $9.13 a pound in 2019, up from $8.54 in 2018. Looking back five and 10 years, the average was $7.04 in 2014 and $3.84 in 2009.
Dungeness crab
Looking another key income source in Pacific County, in 2019 nationwide 2019 Dungeness crab landings were 61.4 million pounds valued at $220.9 million — a decrease of 6.9 million pounds (10%) and $18.4 million (8%) compared with 2018. Washington landings of 19.1 million pounds (down 10% from 2018) led all states with 31% of the total landings, according to the report. Oregon landings were 19 million pounds (down 18%) or 31 percent of the total landings. California landings were 15.6 million pounds (down 17%) and Alaska landings were 7.7 million pounds (up 46%). The average ex-vessel price per pound was $3.60 in 2019, compared with $3.50 in 2018.
Five years earlier, nationwide Dungeness crab landings were 54.5 million pounds valued at $209.5 million. Washington landings of over 19.3 million pounds (down 30% from 2013) led all states with more than 35 percent of the total. California landings were 18 million pounds (down 42%) or 33 percent of the total landings. Oregon landings were nearly 11.9 million pounds (down over 54%) and Alaska landings were more than 5.3 million pounds (up almost 97%). The average ex-vessel price per pound was $3.84 in 2014, compared with $2.88 in 2013.
And a decade before the just-released 2019 report, Dungeness crab landings were more than 63.4 million pounds valued at over $131.2 million—an increase of more than 13.4 million pounds (27 percent) and almost $12.6 million (11 percent) compared with 2008. Oregon crab landings of nearly 21.8 million pounds (up 57% from 2008) led all states with more than 34% of the total. Washington was in second place with almost 20.7 million pounds (down 3 percent) or almost 33% of the total. The average ex-vessel price per pound was $2.07 in 2009, compared with $2.38 in 2008.
Pacific salmon, etc.
U.S. commercial landings of salmon totaled 838.3 million pounds in 2019 valued at $707.3 million — an increase of 262.3 million pounds (46%) and $109.3 million (18%) compared with 2018. Alaska accounted for 99 percent of total landings; Washington, 1 percent.
Washington salmon landings were 7.2 million pounds valued at $13.1 million — a decrease of 9.8 million pounds (58%) and $18 million (58%) compared with 2018. The biennial fishery for pink salmon went from 0 in 2018 to 1.3 million pounds in 2019. Washington landings of Chinook salmon were 2.5 million (up 8%); followed by chum, 2.5 million pounds (down 67%); coho, 900,000 pounds (down 44%); and sockeye, 35,000 pounds (down 99%). The average ex-vessel price per pound for all species in Washington decreased from $1.83 in 2018 to $1.82 in 2019.
From 2010 to 2019, total annual recreational catch of Chinook salmon averaged almost 98,000 fish. Overall catch reached a 10-year low in 2016, but increased in subsequent years. In 2019, the Chinook salmon catch (121,000 fish) was 23% above the 10-year average.
The Pacific Coast accounted for just 2% of all recreational fishing trips in 2019, and over 1% of the catch. The Atlantic Coast accounted for the majority of trips (more than 69 percent) and catch (nearly 63 percent). The Gulf Coast accounted for nearly 27 percent of trips, and almost 35 percent of catch.
