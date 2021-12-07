SOUTH BEND — Disturbing allegations led to the Pacific County Superior Court issuing a $50,000 arrest warrant on Oct. 25 for a man accused of molesting a young child in South Bend. Ricardo H. Deleon was picked up by law enforcement five weeks later on Dec. 1.
According to court records, the South Bend Police Department was dispatched to the report of a sex offense on Aug. 16. The victim alleged that she was touched inappropriately by her stepfather’s father during a cousin’s birthday party last year.
With the assistance of a forensic interviewer on Sept. 24 from the Crisis Support Network in Raymond, the responding officer was later able to conduct an interview. The victim recounted the incident which took place when she was around 9 years old.
“I went to the office and Chief [Lucas] Stigall of the South Bend Police Department helped me make a photomontage with our possible suspect,” the officer wrote in his probable cause affidavit.
“I advised [the victim] that the suspect may or may not be in these photos but if she saw him, [to] circle the one she thought it was. I showed [the victim] the photos and instantly she circled number-one. This was a photo of Deleon.”
Court records allege that the victim, when questioned by the professional interviewer, confirmed she had been touched in her genital area by Deleon and that there might have been two other victims as well.
According to court records, as a result of the positive identification and first-hand account of the incident, SBPD was able to submit a probable cause affidavit/arrest for the charge of first-degree child molestation.
On Oct. 25, formal charges were filed against Deleon in the Pacific County Superior Court. Judge Don Richter issued the warrant for his arrest and he was eventually picked up by the Grays Harbor Sheriff’s Office and extradited to the Pacific County Jail on Dec. 1.
During an arraignment hearing on Dec. 3, Deleon’s court-appointed attorney David Arcuri entered a plea of not guilty on his behalf.
Richter ordered Deleon be held on a no-bail hold pending his trial and issued a sexual assault protection order protecting the victim from Deleon.
