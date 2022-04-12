SOUTH BEND — Timothy M. Hendrickson, 38, convicted of the 2003 homicide of Annie Plato when he was just 19, will serve six more years in prison with release expected in 2029, following an April 1 court ruling.
On Nov. 15, 2003, Hendrickson and accomplice Carl Pickernell broke into Plato’s home to burglarize it. Plato was awake during the invasion and was struck by Hendrickson, falling to the floor. The men then called a getaway driver, Don Grist, to pick them up.
Hours later, Hendrickson and Pickernell returned in an attempt to cover up the crime. They found Plato lying on the ground, not breathing, and set fire to the home, resulting in her body being badly burned.
The fire and Plato’s suspicious death remained a mystery without any suspects, and the family only noted some missing jewelry. It wasn’t until 2005 that an inmate at the Grays Harbor Jail provided officers with information implicating the three men.
New hearing
Hendrickson was back in Pacific County Superior Court on April 1 for a change of plea and sentencing after the Washington Supreme Court in 2008 ruled that attempted felony murder wasn’t covered under state law.
In 2019, Hendrickson, with Seattle attorney John Henry Brown, moved to vacate the plea agreement and sentence. In coordination with Washington State Assistant Attorney General John Hillman, a new plea agreement was negotiated.
The charges for the crime were amended from second-degree attempted murder and first-degree arson to first-degree manslaughter and first-degree arson, including a request for a new sentence.
Request for lighter sentence
Hillman asked the court order the same sentence it levied in 2008 for 22 years, while Brown asked for 18 years. Brown’s reasoning came down to a recent ruling from the Washington State Supreme Court mandating courts take youthfulness into account.
Brown argued that there were mitigating circumstances — his client’s rough childhood and upbringing. He was on his own from a very young age, including having to care for himself and cook his own meals starting in grade school.
Dee Roberts, who has known Hendrickson since he was a child, spoke to the courtroom on the defense’s behalf about the difficult childhood Hendrickson suffered and his longstanding battle with drug addiction. She also pointed the finger at his accomplices for the crime.
“I am fully aware of what Tim was accused and later convicted of,” Roberts said. “There are only four people who truly know what happened that horrible night, and unfortunately, Annie Plato was the victim of this horrible crime.
“It is important that we never forget about her; she was a dear friend of mine. Don Grist and Carl Pickernell, who were older and well versed in the criminal justice system, showed no remorse and left Tim to take full responsibility for this crime,” she added.
Pickernell was convicted of first-degree manslaughter, first-degree burglary, first-degree arson, and first-degree rendering criminal assistance and was sentenced to 16 years in prison.
Grist was convicted of first-degree burglary and first-degree rendering criminal assistance and was sentenced to just over 2.5 years in prison.
“Tim was young and had a severe drug addiction and likely had little to no understanding of what was even happening to him. I think he has more than paid his debt to society,” Roberts said.
No excuse
Plato’s two sisters and granddaughter Jenny Pannkuk were in attendance for the hearing. Pannkuk spoke on the family’s behalf. She also spoke during the original sentencing in 2008.
“Anyone that inflicts pain on another human should be punished to the maximum they can, [including] people that hurt animals, children, and the elderly should also be punished to the very maximum that they can,” Pannkuk said.
“They say that time heals all wounds, but when your family member is murdered, that is something that never goes away. We have to live with that pain and the images and the thoughts. We have to live with the guilt of not being able to protect her; these are all things we have to live with,” she added.
Pankukk also spoke about how her grandmother has to live a forever sentence because of what Hendrickson, Grist, and Pickernell did. This is a sentence she says that does not end early and that Plato will never get out.
“It stays the same for her,” Pankukk said. “I think that Mr. Hendrickson needs to serve the time he was initially given and continue to think about the choices he has made and has to live with because we have to live with them, and we don’t have any other way.
“It’s incredibly unfair that somebody can hurt an 85-year-old lady and then burn her body [so bad] and that it had to be sent away to be identified. Things that were special to her that meant something to her are also gone. Everything she worked for and everything that was special to us is gone; everything is gone.”
She also expressed to the court how the sadness she spoke of in 2008 had turned to anger at what happened to her grandmother.
“I am mad,” Pannkuk said. “I am mad I have to be here again, and I am mad you did this to her. I will never ever understand, you’ve got family here, and I am so glad you get to talk to your family, but I never get to talk to my grandmother again. She is gone.”
No sympathy from judge
After hearing Pannkuk’s statement and considering Brown’s opinion and a heartfelt plea from Roberts, Superior Court Judge Don Richter demonstrated little sympathy for the defendant. Mentioning that while he did take into account the defendant’s youthfulness, it was not an excuse for the level of sophistication and crimes Hendrickson committed.
“There is no way to overlook the circumstances and the facts of the actual crime committed here,” Richter said. “It’s horrifying; I’m sure for the victim’s family to think about that night and what happened and what occurred.”
“They were robbed not only of the life of their loved one but of all those possessions, and things that we hold onto in memory of that loved one when the decision to burn the house was made,” he added.
Richter sentenced Hendrickson to 264 months in prison for first-degree manslaughter and 144 months for first-degree arson, concurrently totaling 22 years. He will receive credit for time served dating back to his initial incarceration.
According to court records, Hendrickson also was convicted of first-degree rape of a child as a juvenile offender and had eight prior felony convictions and 11 prior misdemeanor convictions, resulting in his offender score of 9+.
Plato was predeceased by her sister, Mary Lou Mandel, the locally famous owner of Mary Lou’s Tavern in Long Beach.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.