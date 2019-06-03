ASTORIA — The Coast Guard responded to a 738-foot motor vessel which ran aground on Miller Sands east of Tongue Point on June 2.
The vessel was able to pull itself off the bar early June 3 at high-tide, with no injuries or pollution reported.
Coast Guard watchstanders at Sector Columbia River received the call Sunday afternoon, that the Gorgoypikoos had run soft-aground, while transiting at 10 knots, due to a steering control malfunction.
The vessel had a crew of 21 and was reported to be carrying grain and about 318,000 gallons of fuel-oil.
The Coast Guard dispatched a federal investigator aboard a 47-foot Motor Life Boat from Cape Disappointment, as well as an aircrew aboard an MH-60 Jayhawk Helicopter from Air Station Astoria.
The Columbia River Pilots and Columbia River Bar Pilots monitored traffic and issued restricted movements due to the stern of the vessel partially obstructing the channel.
Three tugboats arrived to assist the Gorgoypikoos. However, the vessel was able to re-float itself and continued to its original destination in Longview.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.