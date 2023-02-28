PACIFIC COUNTY — The consensus between weather forecasting models and the National Weather Service in Portland is that the snow threat is over for now. What was supposed to be a whole week of winter wonders is mostly looking to just consist of ordinary early-March weather.

Last week, forecasters and models were eyeing a significant snow event to end February and begin March and up to 17 inches of snowfall anticipated in the Willapa hills and other higher elevations.

