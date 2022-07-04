SOUTH BEND — In the three years since it started, nonprofit Pacific County Voices Uniting (PCVU) has been working to make sure residents in historically and disproportionately underrepresented and under-served populations are able to access available resources.
It started in 2018 as part of a Northwest Health Foundation Civic Health Assessment conducted in Southwest Washington and all of Oregon. That assessment aimed to see how regions addressed civic health, including for BIPOC (Black, Indigenous, and People of Color) populations and those with disabilities.
Bethany Barnard, co-director of PCVU, and Mechele Johnson started a local response in 2019. With a vision for change, PCVU officially became a reality and full-fledged movement in Pacific County. It now includes Jessica Porter as co-director and a leadership circle consisting of Barnard, Porter, Lin Li and Rosanne McPhail.
“We feel a circle is a better representative of our work,” Barnard said. “We believe in decolonizing and decentralizing how we look at our leadership. A circle has no beginning or end; it takes all pieces/parts to make it whole.
“Our Leadership Circle exemplifies this model as we design our work environment to break down systems of oppression. Our staff positions will be viewed the same. We aim to shift the view of not only our community but design systems of collaboration rather than perpetuate white-supremacy culture,” she added.
In the beginning, PCVU was 100% passionate volunteer operated, and according to Bernard, that passion continues to grow. Now, PCVU has three paid positions and will soon add a fourth. By the end of this year, PCVU expects to have an operating budget of $400,000.
Shifting balance
It’s not news that Pacific County has been under-serviced for decades, especially in BIPOC communities, which have been the most under-served and underrepresented. PCVU has a vision of not only making everyone in the county equal but that all cultures have equitable representation so that all voices are heard.
“Our purpose is to shift the balance, and a develop a culture and a healthy civic-engagement culture within Pacific County,” Barnard said. “By creating and unifying cross-cultural and multi-generational demographics to participate in collaborative social movements that increase civic engagements through education, create more reflective representation and build political power.”
PCVU also envisions assisting in the creation of systems and policies that offer equitable access to resources for populations that are too often overlooked.
The nonprofit is already making this stride after being named a co-beneficiary of a $600,000 Northwest Health Foundation grant awarded to Pacific County Health and Human Services. Pacific County Immigration Support and Peninsula Poverty Response also benefit from the grant.
The funds are earmarked to not only create an outreach program for communities, but for program implementation as well. County resources will now also have direct access to programs software with the Washington State Department of Social and Health Services, effectively eliminating a historical disconnect.
PCVU plans to actively service both north and south county so that no population goes under-served or underrepresented.
Lots of good
During the pandemic era that riddled the county and shut down dozens of businesses, PCVU and other organizations, including the Chinook Indian Nation and Raymond Elks Lodge 1292, put together and handed out food boxes.
PCVU was also a co-sponsor for the inaugural Pacific County Pride Festival held in Long Beach on June 24 and in Raymond on June 25 with other organizations, including the Chinook Indian Nation, Washington State Department of Commerce, and Pacific County Teen Advocacy Coalition.
“Although Pacific County is home to a vibrant and diverse LGBTQIA2S+ community, LGBTQIA2S+ people continue to face discrimination and hate,” Barnard said.
“PCVU is actively working with partner organizations, local businesses, and governmental entities to create a culture of acceptance where people can be who they are, no matter who they are. This year, PCVU was delighted to co-host Pacific County’s very first Pride, which was a two-day event that spanned both ends of the county and had more than 500 attendees,” she added.
Another major project is implementation of programs resulting from the 2021 passing of Senate Bill 5476 in response to the State v. Blake decision that changed the state’s handling of drug-possession charges.
Under the bill, a diversion program has to be developed and implemented in each county as a means to keep individuals from falling into a destructive justice-system cycle. A person’s first two offenses under the new law are required to be diverted into a diversion program, such as one mirroring the already-successful drug court — which is limited in who can be accepted.
Ending systematic oppression
The 2018 assessment also looked at the disparity in serving BIPOC populations that coincided with elections, which suggested many services and cultural representations were politically motivated and limited. That inconsistency has been detrimental to the well-being of these communities.
In Pacific County, Vietnamese, Laotian and Cambodian refugees who migrated to the area during the 1970s and 1980s to escape the Vietnam War and its aftermath have been severely impacted by the disconnect from resources and outreach. Many can only communicate well in their native languages and remain without necessary assistance.
“That community often gets overlooked, but they have been in our community for over 40 years,” Barnard said. “They are on their second generation of having folks in this community, and when they first came here they were given resources and had sponsors that helped them navigate systems, and that’s no longer happened.
“If we look at what happened in the 1980s to what is happening now, there are huge differences, and hopefully by creating either through legislation or different grant opportunities getting equitable access to services for these historically marginalized communities and/or communities of color, regardless of their status,” she added.
Through a sincere and combined effort with other nonprofits, the county, and with the help of state legislators, PCVU hopes to end the oppression of BIPOC communities and create a sustainable system.
In the meantime, Barnard and her colleagues plan to continue championing a move for change one day at a time. They work daily to connect communities with resources, build trust, and end divisiveness.
