OCEAN PARK — North Beach Water District’s Board of Commissioners recently approved a $506,294 contract with Big River Excavating of Astoria. The contract’s scope of work is to replace about 2,300 linear feet of 8-inch water main on Bay Avenue from Park Avenue to U Street.
According to Bill Neal, NBWD general manager, “The water main on Bay Avenue is one of the oldest and most critical sections of the district’s distribution system. The district has repaired three main breaks on Bay Avenue in recent years. One of the main breaks resulted in a 'boil water' notice that lasted more than a week.”
The project will be funded from NBWD Capital Improvement Reserves.
Construction will begin in late March and be completed in late May. During construction the contractor will make every effort to minimize the disruption of traffic and commerce along Bay Avenue, the water district said. However, some disruption will be required to complete the work. NBWD recognizes the inconvenience this project will have on residences and businesses along Bay Avenue and expressed their hope that the benefit of increased reliability of water service this project will achieve will help. The contractor will restore all excavated areas per the contract’s specifications.
NBWD has many miles of water main that are more than 40 years old, some of which dates to the Rushlight Dairy Farm (circa 1940). Water main replacement will become NBWD's largest ongoing expenses in coming years.
For more information, call William Neal at 360-665-4144 or email bneal@northbeachwater.com.
