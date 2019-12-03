BAY CENTER — North county law enforcement and fire agencies responded to a two-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 101 at milepost 41 at about 7:11 p.m. Dec. 1.
Responders provided aid to four victims, all of whom had minor injuries.
Three patients were taken by ambulances from the Raymond Fire Department and another was taken by a Basic Life Support unit from Bay Center.
According to the Washington State Patrol, a red 2006 Nissan Altima driven by Gracie E. Guntle, 31, of South Bend pulled out from Bay Center Road.
It was struck by a 2005 Saturn ION driven by Austin A. Linday-Oakley, 32.
Both drivers had passengers. A 16-year-old girl was riding in the Nissan. Odin J. Barnett, 25, was a passenger in the Saturn.
After the vehicles collided, the ION spun 180 degrees and came to a rest in the northbound lane and the Altima also did a 180-degree spin, striking the northbound guardrail.
The ION was reportedly heading south when the Altima ran a stop sign and pulled onto US 101. Guntle reported that she was unable to see the headlights of the ION, which is why she pulled out into the roadway, thinking it was clear.
Guntle was cited for failing to yield and running a stop sign.
The other driver was not expected to face any charges for the collision. The roadway was down to two lanes for just over two hours.
A fire engine from Bay Center also responded to the scene along with a rescue unit from the Nemah Fire Department.
Maynard’s Towing of Raymond towed both vehicles back to an impound yard.
