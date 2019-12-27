BROOKLYN — Walt Twidwell, the octogenarian Freemason portrayed as “the curmudgeon in the woods” in a Chinook Observer article last year, died Saturday Dec. 21. He was 82.
The Brooklyn resident suffered from mesothelioma, which followed a lengthy U.S. Navy career as an engine room specialist.
In summer 2018, a New York jury awarded him $40 million compensation. The award was being appealed by the defendants, Goodyear, which made the seals on gaskets which the court heard exposed Twidwell to asbestos.
Twidwell was an eight-time Masonic lodge master in Ilwaco, Aberdeen, Raymond and Montesano, only giving up the gavel of the latter group in December 2018.
After his Navy career, which spanned almost the entire Vietnam era, he was a logger based in northern Pacific County.
“Walt Twidwell was a proud veteran, a gentleman, and an all-around good guy,” said Patrick Webb, master of Occident Lodge No. 48 in Ilwaco, who researched the “curmudgeon” article for the Observer. “He was truly a one-of-a-kind guy, who shot or fished for his own food and lived without modern comforts. It was both a pleasure and a privilege to know him. He represented the values and service that are the hallmark of America.”
Twidwell led the Ilwaco lodge for three consecutive years just before it merged with Raymond in 2016. Despite his weakened state, he attended the installation of officers ceremony Dec. 8, 2018, driving his truck there and only reluctantly allowing his caregiver to drive him home. At the event, Masons rose from their seats and gave him a ceremonial tribute reserved for distinguished leaders of the fraternity.
His terminal diagnosis at his advanced age led him to reject chemotherapy in an attempt to enjoy some quality of life. He was cared for by relatives in his home, spending his last months on oxygen, having fluid drained from his lungs. Though visibly deteriorating, he persevered through 2019, attending lodge meetings in Ilwaco and the annual July picnic. At the December meeting, Ilwaco Masons named the dining room at their lodge in his honor.
Funeral details will be announced. Freemasons from the Grand Lodge of Washington and others from around the state are expected to attend.
