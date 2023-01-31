NORTH COVE — David Cottrell stood on what used to be a 14-foot-high cliff at the crumbled end of Blue Pacific Drive. Just a few years ago, this was the fastest-eroding shoreline on the U.S. Pacific Coast; locals here in North Cove, Washington, dubbed it “Washaway Beach.”

But as Cottrell walked toward the water on a sunny November morning, he stepped not off a cliff but onto soft, dry sand. Thigh-high dune grasses sprawled in all directions. The low tide lapped at a flock of sandpipers a few hundred feet away. 

Sarah Trent is an editorial intern for High Country News based in southwest Washington. Email her at sarah.trent@hcn.org. This story is reprinted with permission from High Country News and can be found here online: tinyurl.com/HCN-North-Cove-erosion.

