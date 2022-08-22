SOUTH BEND — Almost three years after the theft of $6,000 of collectible hot wheels toys in North Cove, a man has been convicted of the crime and is facing a potentially hefty prison sentence. The burglary took place back on Dec. 1, 2019.
According to court records, the burglary was committed in the early morning hours at the Kenanna RV Park on the 2900 Block of State Route 105. A suspect was caught on camera taking the items from a residence.
It was weeks before investigators from the Pacific County Sheriff’s Office were on the trail of the suspect, who was identified as Joel D.A. Anderson, 46, of North Cove. A confidential informant working with the agency tipped investigators that Anderson was responsible.
On Dec. 31, 2019, officers served a search warrant on Anderson’s residence on the 1700 block of Blue Pacific in North Cove. Officers were met with resistance from Anderson and had to make forceful entry into his residence. He eventually complied with officers and, while denying involvement, led officers to “a few” Hot Wheels in his residence.
Officers located six Hot Wheels collectibles, which Anderson stated were his. He claimed he had owned them for at least two years.
“When Anderson was shown a photo of the burglary suspect, he stated, ‘Wow, ya, that kind of looks like me.’ Anderson maintained his stance that he was innocent and had nothing to do with the burglary,” an officer stated in the probable cause affidavit for his arrest.
Anderson’s case moved quietly for nearly two and a half years before he appeared in the Pacific County Superior Court on Aug. 16-17 for a two-day trial. After hearing from the victim, investigators, a collectible specialist, and a witness who maintained the Hot Wheels were given to Anderson, a jury found him guilty.
According to the verdict forms, the jury found Anderson guilty of second-degree burglary and second-degree theft. Of the evidence supplied during the trial, investigators pointed to camera footage of the suspect and clothing located at Anderson’s home matching what the suspect was wearing.
Anderson will be formally sentenced on Sept. 2. He could get up to 10 years in prison and a $20,000 fine. He is in Pacific County Jail with no bail allowed pending sentencing.
