1968: Hot Wheels

Mattel Hot Wheels cars like this one, which started being sold in 1968 for 59 cents, can now fetch thousands of dollars.

 The Strong - National Museum of Play

SOUTH BEND — Almost three years after the theft of $6,000 of collectible hot wheels toys in North Cove, a man has been convicted of the crime and is facing a potentially hefty prison sentence. The burglary took place back on Dec. 1, 2019.

According to court records, the burglary was committed in the early morning hours at the Kenanna RV Park on the 2900 Block of State Route 105. A suspect was caught on camera taking the items from a residence.

