CAPE DISAPPOINTMENT — It will be an additional two months before the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers reopens its construction zone at the mouth of the Columbia River. Reopening is now set for Jan. 1, 2020.
The corps originally planned to re-open the North Jetty area and its associated road in Cape Disappointment State Park on Nov. 1, but jetty construction and equipment removal from the site has taken longer than the corps anticipated, the agency said in an Oct. 31 press release.
The jetty, North Jetty Road and nearby parking lots will remain closed to the public during this extended closure. Benson and Waikiki beaches are not affected by these repairs and remain open.
The corps constructed the MCR jetty system between 1885 and 1939. The system consists of three rubble-mound jetties: North Jetty, South Jetty and Jetty A. The jetties, which total 9.7 miles in length, minimize navigation channel maintenance and make passage safer for vessels transiting between the Pacific Ocean and the Columbia River.
Learn about the closures and the rehabilitation of the MCR jetties at www.nwp.usace.army.mil/jetties/.
