I have only worked at the Chinook Observer for about a year, so I feel a bit vain writing a pseudo goodbye to you all.
There are families in this area that go back generations. There are members of the Chinook and Shoalwater tribes whose families have stories from when the land was new. Then there is me, who was just considering whether it was time to update my license plates. Still, I wanted to write this to provide some clarity about how my role with the paper is changing.
I’m moving back to Montana. My guy, Corey, got a promotion this February and already moved back. Since then, he and I have debated how best to go forward. I love my job. My coworkers are great and our editor Matt may be the most community-oriented publisher I know. This is a special paper and a special place.
But, Corey is special too. He once drove eight hours through a blizzard to pick me up after a flight cancellation stranded me in Denver. As much as I’ve enjoyed living here, I decided it was better to be closer to him.
Like I said, this isn’t quite a goodbye. It would feel too crappy to fully leave you all in the middle of a pandemic. I will be working from Montana to continue to provide updates on the progression of the disease here.
I know this isn’t ideal. Under normal circumstances, being a remote reporter wouldn’t work. Still, life isn’t normal right now though and I’m hoping that will carve out a space for me to stay connected with you all.
Please continue to reach out to me. My Chinook Observer email will stay live until the end of September. After that, I’ll provide contact information on how best to stay in touch.
From hosting trivia nights at North Jetty Brewing to interviewing Peyton Haskin about his egg business, this community brought so much joy into my life. I hope some of the stories I have shared with you all have brought joy as well. Thank you to everyone at the Chinook Observer for the kind support. Thank you to this community for welcoming me.
I made some of my favorite memories here. I hope this pandemic will pass and I can come back again soon to make some more.
