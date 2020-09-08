LONG BEACH PENINSULA — Families picnicked in local parks, beaches and backyards and savored some normalcy in what’s been an atypical summer.
Labor Day — the federal holiday honoring and recognizing the American labor movement and its contributions celebrated on the first Monday in September — arrived amid the ongoing covid-19 pandemic. Nevertheless, holiday crowds descended on the coast in anticipation of the extended weekend, filling hotels, camp and RV sites.
The Labor Day weekend is often seen as the last hurrah of summer, with only two weeks remaining in the brisk season before the official start of fall and, in normal circumstances, students returning to classrooms or college campuses across the country. Next weekend, when Rod Run would usually bring thousands of car lovers to the coast, more perfect weather is expected to attract many visitors for informal classic car enjoyment.
Peninsula provides perfect getaway
On Labor Day (Monday), temperatures hovered near 80 degrees, inviting many to cool off in the mid-60 degree waters at Waikiki Beach in Cape Disappointment State Park. Others found their own socially distanced space in the sand along the peninsula’s 20-plus miles of beach between Seaview and Surfside. As the afternoon temperatures climbed, the shady trails along Black Lake beckoned as others took to the water to fish for trout.
Many visitors were partaking in weekend getaways from smokier regions in the east, where wildfires have burned for weeks.
Bryan Lester came to the peninsula with friends and family, his first time experiencing the Pacific Ocean.
“It’s awesome,” Lester said as he recorded a blaze-orange sunset with his cell.
Others were coming from decidedly farther, including the Auman family, who made a more than 2,800-mile trip from Pennsylvania. Virginia and Robert Auman watched fondly as their kids played in the Long Beach surf at low tide. They marveled when their seven-year-old daughter Chevelle dug her feet into the sand and pulled out a Dungeness crab moments later.
As the sun threatened to disappear below the horizon, Arlington resident Andrew Adams decided it was the time to make his move. Adams bent to one knee and held a ring before his girlfriend Adara Weech, who answered with ‘Yes.’
