SOUTH BEND — Pacific County is nearly at the end of the year and the meetings are getting smaller and smaller but business is being handled as usual. This week Commissioners Lisa Olsen, Michael Runyon, and Frank Wolfe tackled a few big tasks including hopes of improved internet in the county.
Help for internet woes?
Internet or lack thereof has been a hot topic in the county in recent years with the digital age taking over like a wildfire. Most regions of the county are significantly limited to what internet providers are available and often come with hefty prices and slow service.
The commissioners made a move to show support of Pacific County PUD’s goal to bring fast broadband internet to all citizens in the county. The agency is currently pursuing upwards of $25 million in grant funding for broadband internet.
All three commissioners signed a letter of support to the Washington State Broadband Office with the Washington State Department of Commerce.
“We see this project as exceptionally important for the entirety of the Pacific County as it plans to address the lack of affordable and accessible broadband in our area,” the commissioners wrote.
“Bringing reliable, high-speed internet to our county provides the potential to spur community development involving improved access to education, healthcare, public safety, and economic opportunity,” they added.
State v. Blake refunds
Back in February, the Washington State Supreme Court ruled that the state’s felony drug simple possession law was unconstitutional citing that it discriminated against anyone who unknowingly possessed illegal drugs.
As a result, current and former felony drug convictions in the state have been tossed out or vacated and therefore fines imposed as a result have to be refunded to the defendant, which is expected to cost millions.
“This is something every county in the state is having to do because of this decision,” Olsen said. “So everybody is kinda trying to figure their way through it.”
The commissioners, at the request of the auditor's office, authorized the office to set up a checking account to dispense the payments also known as legal financial obligations.
Annual homeland security grant
The Pacific County Emergency Management Agency was awarded its annual State Homeland Security Grant for a total of $36,562 and the county does not have to pitch in a match for the grant.
According to PCEMA Director Scott McDougall, the majority of the money will be going to the sheriff’s office and partnering agencies.
“$30,000 and change has been awarded directly to the sheriff’s office as a national priority area grant for the purchase of portable radios,” McDougall said. “The other $6,000 will be distributed among the partner agencies.”
“Other than that it’s just our stock state homeland security program grant and we have no match for this currently so this basically just, well I don’t want to say free money this is just money that must be used for the promotion of homeland security,” he added.
The county also authorized a memorandum of understanding with the Federal Emergency Management Agency Integrated Public Alert System Program Management Office. The agreement will allow the county to continue its ability to send alerts through the emergency alert systems such as texts to cell phones.
