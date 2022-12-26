Jobs map

The unemployment rate in Pacific County remained among the highest in Washington state in November, according to recently released data from the Washington State Employment Security Department.

The county’s unemployment rate ticked up from October’s revised 7% mark to the 7.7% preliminary level in November, the highest it’s been since March and up from 6.5% from a year ago.

