The unemployment rate in Pacific County remained among the highest in Washington state in November, according to recently released data from the Washington State Employment Security Department.
The county’s unemployment rate ticked up from October’s revised 7% mark to the 7.7% preliminary level in November, the highest it’s been since March and up from 6.5% from a year ago.
The rate was the second-highest among the state’s 39 counties, better than only Ferry County in northeastern Washington. Neighboring Grays Harbor and Wahkiakum counties had slightly lower rates than Pacific County, at 7.4% and 7.5%, respectively. The statewide unemployment rate was 4.2%, up from 3.6% in October and 3.9% last November.
According to the preliminary data, jobs in the county’s leisure and hospitality industry receded from 1,060 in October to 970 in November — an 8.5% month-over-month decrease but down only slightly from 980 in November 2021. Pacific County’s biggest industry, government jobs, were steady over the previous month at 1,890 and up 5% from last November.
Education and health services jobs ticked up to 540 from October’s 530, but were down 8.5% from last year’s 590 jobs. That figure is the lowest the industry has been in any November since 2017.
Overall, the total number of nonfarm jobs in Pacific County was down 2.6% from October, and up 0.2% from the year before.
