ILWACO — The past week and a half has been challenging for staff at the Ocean Beach Hospital, where two nurses were allegedly assaulted in separate incidents.
Holli N. Hickman, 38, was arrested by the Long Beach Police Department after allegedly assaulting a staff member at the hospital on Oct. 14. The woman was picked up the day before walking through Long Beach without clothing.
According to court records, Hickman was placed at the hospital on an involuntary hold when she became hostile and started throwing items inside her room. A nurse reportedly began removing items from the room and was attacked.
"He was trying to clear the room of objects when Hickman hit [him] several times in the arm and abdomen," the investigating officer stated in the probable cause affidavit.
The victim told the officer that he was unsure how many times the woman struck him, and the officer could not see any visible injuries on him. Another nurse was present during the attack and reported a similar chain of events.
Before the officer arrived, the hospital staff was able to restrain and sedate Hickman, and she was sleeping in her bed. During the attack, the victim reported Hickman was "somewhat" coherent and seemed to understand what was happening.
Hickman was picked up by an officer after being released from the hospital and was transported to the Pacific County Jail for a charge of third-degree assault. She made a preliminary appearance on Oct. 17 in the Pacific County Superior Court, and her bail was set at $20,000.
Two days after Hickman's incident on Oct. 19, Matthew T. Paszek, 60, of Reno, Nevada, was arrested for allegedly assaulting another nurse. An officer from the Long Beach Police Department responded to the hospital at 2:03 p.m.
According to a police report from the agency, the responding officer learned that Paszek was a patient at the hospital and was released. When officers spoke with the man, he became "argumentative and verbally combative."
"After he received his discharge papers, he refused to leave," an officer stated in the report. "I then offered a courtesy transport to his truck in Oysterville. He initially accepted and then began demanding that we also take him to the Long Beach Pharmacy."
Paszek allegedly continued arguing with the officers for several minutes, and the officers agreed to take him to the pharmacy. Instead, the man walked in and out of his emergency room several times, yelling at the officers and hospital staff.
According to the police report, an officer spoke with a nurse, who turned out to be an alleged victim of the man's tirade. Officers secured enough information for probable cause to arrest Paszek for third-degree assault.
Paszek was arrested and booked into the Pacific County Jail at 2:28 p.m. and is being held on $10,000 bail.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.