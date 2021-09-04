Here's a peek at the very special 2021 poster for the 39th NW Garlic Festival That Did Not Happen. Concealed beneath these net floats for now, it is colorful and fun and a bit different from other posters of the past. A silent auction of the original artwork will also take place beginning at the reveal on Sept. 18.
OCEAN PARK — Although the 39th NW Garlic Festival has been cancelled for reasons we are all too familiar with, the Ocean Park Area Chamber and Garlic Festival Committee are pleased to announce there will be an essence of garlic in the air anyway.
A new page has been added to the Chamber’s website: Vendors of the NW Garlic Festival That Did Not Happen. This year’s festival had such fantastic vendors ready to wow you with their wares, that it was decided to give them a way to reach out. Descriptions and photos of their items, both food related and artisan crafted, along with links to where they can be shopped will be on this special page until the end of the year, perfect for finding your favorite festival items and also to jump start holiday shopping. Visit OPWA.COM for a review of these talented people.
Also bringing a touch of garlic into your homes, the 39th NW Garlic Festival Poster for the Festival That Did Not Happen will be revealed on Sept. 18 at 6 p.m. via a Live Facebook event! The limited edition of 100 signed posters will be available for sale at that time. These posters are an instant collectible! For information on purchasing the poster after the reveal date or to enjoy the Live reveal, visit the Chamber’s Facebook page: facebook.com/OceanParkArea, or email opchamber@opwa.com.
