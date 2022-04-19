The past few days in Pacific County have included the full menu of spring weather options, including sun, snow, hail and torrential rain. Chinook Valley elk enjoyed a warm afternoon among the fresh new tree buds and grass, while patches of snow lingered at higher elevations in the Willapa Hills. Monday brought 2 inches of rain to sea level, and more is expected over the next several days. “The precipitation is going to be relentless this week,” University of Washington Prof Cliff Mass said, with the total here climbing to as much as 5 inches by Saturday. Coastal weather may be especially challenging this Wednesday, forecasters say.
PACIFIC COUNTY — The National Weather Service Portland has issued an early heads-up for a potential severe thunderstorm outbreak on Wednesday, April 20. The storms are expected to produce strong winds, hail up to one inch in diameter, and a marginal possibility of weak tornadoes.
Most of western Oregon and the Southwest Washington coast has been included in the early advisory. Most notably for Pacific County, the southern end of the Long Beach Peninsula is predicted to be on guard for the most severe weather.
“It is a pretty low risk, probably 10-20 percent but the potential does exist that there is going to be enough severe weather that we could have an issue,” Pacific County Emergency Management Director Scott McDougall said. “It’s really slim but that just hammers down the point that people always need to be prepared.”
While the threat is marginal for tornadoes, McDougall adds that the possibility is not zero from the storm system arriving from the Pacific Ocean on Wednesday. The main concerns are for thunderstorms developing late in the morning and possibly lasting throughout the afternoon.
Residents are being advised to monitor for changes in the forecast and to stay tuned for alerts of severe weather.
More information is expected to be available Wednesday morning. Keep an eye on chinookobserver.com.
