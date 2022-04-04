LONG BEACH — The National Weather Service in Portland has issued a High Surf Warning that will be in effect from 3 p.m. Monday, April 4, until 11 a.m. on Tuesday, April 5, 2022. Large waves with high potential for sneaker waves are forecast. Potential breakers up to 34 feet have also been predicted.
Destructive waves may wash over beaches, jetties, and other structures unexpectedly. People can be swept off rocks and jetties and drown while observing high surf. Severe beach erosion may destroy coastal properties and buildings. Higher than normal water run-up is expected on beaches and low-lying shoreline. Sneaker waves can run up on the beach, lifting or rolling large heavy water-soaked logs which can lead to serious injury or death or drowning.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS
A High Surf Warning means that high surf may affect beaches, producing rip currents, sneaker waves and beach erosion. Stay well back from the water's edge and be alert for exceptionally high waves.
Keep away from large logs on the beach. Water running up on the beach can lift or roll logs which can injure or kill someone caught in their path.
This is particularly critical information in light of the clam tides this week.
•••
NWS Emite Advertencia de Altas Olas para el 4 y 5 de Abril.
El Servicio Meteorológico Nacional de Portland ha emitido una Advertencia de Altas Olas que estará vigente a partir de las 3 p.m. Lunes 4 de Abril hasta las 11 de la mañana del martes 5 de Abril del 2022. Se pronostican olas grandes con alto potencial de olas zapatillas. También se han pronosticado rompientes potenciales de hasta 34 pies.
Las olas destructivas pueden invadir playas, embarcaderos y otras estructuras de forma inesperada. Las personas pueden ser arrastradas por las rocas y los embarcaderos y ahogarse mientras observan el oleaje alto. La erosión severa de la playa puede destruir propiedades y edificios costeros. Se espera una acumulación de agua más alta de lo normal en las playas y en la costa baja. Las olas pequeñas pueden ascender en la playa, levantando o haciendo rodar grandes troncos empapados de agua pesada que pueden provocar lesiones graves, la muerte o el ahogamiento.
ACCIONES DE PRECAUCIÓN/PREPARACIÓN
Una advertencia de oleaje alto significa que el oleaje alto puede afectar las playas, produciendo
corrientes de resaca, olas y erosión de la playa. Manténgase alejado de la orilla del agua y esté atento a las olas excepcionalmente altas.
Manténgase alejado de troncos grandes en la playa. El agua que corre por la playa puede levantar o hacer rodar troncos que pueden lesionar o matar a alguien que se encuentre en su camino.
Esta es una información particularmente crítica a la luz de las mareas de almejas esta semana.
