The southwest Washington coast is expected to be battered by strong winds Sunday afternoon and through most of the evening. The storm comes on the heels of a rare major snowstorm that coated our region with inches of snow.
The National Weather Service has issued a High Wind Warning in expectation of potentially damaging winds effective from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday with forecast sustained winds of 30-45 mph with gusts as high as 65 mph.
However, wind gusts may reach upwards of 75-80 mph along the southern end of the peninsula and northwest tip of Oregon.
Winds will likely begin to increase around noon, with gusts to 40-45 mph before increasing and peaking around 9 p.m.
"This will be a strong front," University of Washington Meteorology Professor Cliff Mass told the Observer Saturday afternoon. "Winds will gust 50-60 mph around Long Beach late tomorrow afternoon and early evening and even stronger to the south along the Oregon coast."
According to the European Center for Medium-Range Forecasts model, winds are expected to peak around 9 p.m. on Sunday, with the strongest gusts at Cape Disappointment and slightly offshore at up to 80 mph.
A Storm Warning is in effect Sunday for offshore waters with gusts to 50 knots and seas 13 to 18 feet at 12 seconds expected.
The storm is expected to be short-lived, with the strongest of winds only lasting 2-3 hours. Rainfall is expected to be heavy but not out of the ordinary for typical coastal winter storms.
“Rain will begin Sunday afternoon, with periods of heavy rain possible through the week as a series of strong storms moves through the Pacific Northwest. Precipitation totals for the coming week (Sunday through Friday) will be on the order of 5 to 8 inches for the Coast Range and Cascade foothills, 3 to 5 inches along the coast, and 2 to 4 inches for inland valleys,” the NWS said.
The two rivers of most concerns in Pacific County are expected to remain well below their action and flood stages.
The Willapa River is forecast to crest at 13.61 feet, well below its flood stage of 21 feet. The Naselle River is predicted to crest at 10.06 feet, also well below its flood stage of 15 feet. In western Wahkiakum County, Grays River often experiences flooding during period of rainfall similar to this.
"The combination of saturated soils, heavy rain, and some snowmelt will lead to sharp rises on several creeks and rivers. Faster-responding rivers will rise sharply Monday but are unlikely to reach flood stage with the first round of rain. However, additional rises are expected Tuesday and Wednesday, and most rivers will keep rising, with flooding possible through the week," the NWS said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.