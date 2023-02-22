The National Weather Service Office in Portland has issued a Winter Storm Warning for the Willapa Hills in eastern Pacific County:
Expect possible snow accumulations of 6-10 inches. Wind chills are expected to be as low as 20 below zero.
• WHEN: For the Winter Storm Warning, until 4 AM PST Thursday. For the Wind Chill Advisory, from midnight tonight to noon PST Friday.
• IMPACTS: Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.
NWS emite advertencia de tormenta de invierno para Willapa Hills en el condado del Pacífico Oriental por encima de 500 pies
La Oficina Nacional del Servicio Meteorológico en Portland emitió una advertencia de tormenta invernal para las colinas de Willapa en el este del condado de Pacific. Espere posibles acumulaciones de nieve de 6 a 10 pulgadas. Se espera que la sensación térmica sea tan baja como 20 bajo cero.
• CUÁNDO: Para el Aviso de Tormenta Invernal, hasta el jueves a las 4 a. m. PST. Para el Aviso de sensación térmica, desde la medianoche de esta noche hasta el mediodía PST del viernes.
•IMPACTOS: Viajar podría ser muy difícil. La nieve que sopla en parches podría reducir significativamente la visibilidad. Los escalofríos del viento frío podrían causar congelación en la piel expuesta en tan solo 30 minutos.
Si debe viajar, mantenga una linterna adicional, comida y agua en su vehículo en caso de una emergencia. Tenga cuidado al viajar al aire libre. Use ropa adecuada, gorro y guantes.
