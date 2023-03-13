The Olympic Area Agency on Aging last week announced a new program to bring artificial intelligence (AI)-driven companion robots to older residents living in Pacific County.
Partnering with Intuition Robotics, O3A said in a March 7 press release that it was bringing ElliQ companion robots to adults 60-and-older in need of additional support in both Pacific and Grays Harbor counties.
ElliQ, the agency said, reduces loneliness among older adults who live or spend most of their day alone and promotes healthy living “by proactively engaging users with a variety of features including daily check-ins and conversation, cognitive and physical activities, connecting to family and friends, and more.”
The robot also enables quick communication between older adults on O3A long-term services and their case managers. However, individuals do not need to be O3A clients to participate in the program.
This program, the agency said, is part of its support to older individuals “to maintain their dignity, health, and independence in their homes through a comprehensive and coordinated system of home and community-based services that improve quality-of-life and enable people to age in place.”
Dubbed by Time Magazine as one of the 200 best inventions of 2022, the publication called ElliQ a “voice-operated AI-powered ‘personal sidekick’” that initiates conversation and helps its human companion develop healthy social, physical and mental habits.
“It also keeps track of conversations, notes health conditions, and can contact care specialists and loved ones in case of emergencies. It even makes small talk,” Time said.
O3A said users have an average of 20 interactions a day with ElliQ and that it has been proven to reduce loneliness for 80% of users, while making 90% feel better and 82% stay more mentally active. Intuition Robotics had also recently partnered with the New York State Office for the Aging, with the company reporting that 97% of participants said the robotic companion has changed their lives for the better.
Laura Cepoi, O3A’s executive director, stated that ElliQ has had a great response in other states, and was excited for the agency’s staff to observe the impact the robot has on improving health and increasing engagement between older individuals with staff, health care providers and loved ones.
“Older adults in rural Washington may not have the same access to in-person support: technology can be a component of wrap-around services to maintain independence and health,” Cepoi said.
Dor Skuler, the co-founder and CEO of Intuition Robotics, said older adults around the world have been suffering from a “loneliness crisis” and that the company was grateful to partner with O3A to bring ElliQ to the region.
“The work O3A is doing with the aging community in Washington is incredibly important and it’s vital for companies with advanced solutions to support them with their mission,” Skuler said.
