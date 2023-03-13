ElliQ

ElliQ, a technology utilizing artificial intelligence, is being implemented in Pacific County to provide services to older residents.

The Olympic Area Agency on Aging last week announced a new program to bring artificial intelligence (AI)-driven companion robots to older residents living in Pacific County.

Partnering with Intuition Robotics, O3A said in a March 7 press release that it was bringing ElliQ companion robots to adults 60-and-older in need of additional support in both Pacific and Grays Harbor counties.

