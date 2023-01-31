SOUTH BEND — Optimism is the word surrounding the newest hire to be director of the Pacific County Public Works Department. The agency has been without a full-time director for the better part of the past year until now.
The Pacific County Board of Commissioners approved the hire through a special employment agreement, specifically promotion, of Jennifer Oatfield, deputy director, to head up the agency during a Jan. 24 county commissioners meeting. She has been with the department for a year and has human resources experience.
Grace Amundson-Barnkow, the county engineer, filled the role of serving as the county’s top engineer and interim director for most of 2022. She will now dedicate her time to serving in just the role of engineer. She and Oatfield have already shown the county they can work as a cohesive team.
“Jennifer has a pretty extensive background in school administration working in the district office at the Willapa Valley School,” Paul Plakinger, the county’s chief administrative officer, said. “She has a solid financial background on that side [and] a lot of experience with [human resources] dealing with personnel.”
“Really, the focus and reason I made this recommendation to the board to move Jennifer to the director’s role and to obviously retain Grace moving forward as the county engineer is really on one end to maximize the efficiency for the positions within Pacific County,” he added.
Oatfield’s position will keep her primarily in the office, handling day-to-day, operations-related duties, allowing Amundson-Barnkow to oversee projects and be in the field. Oatfield’s salary is starting at the low end of the director’s pay scale, at $8,879 a month or $106,548 annually.
Plakinger also had another motive for his recommendation, which eyes adding additional union workers in the future. Through Oatfield’s promotion, the county is opting not to fill the vacant deputy director position, cutting the administration from three top heads to two.
“So more staffing we could get hopefully down the road on that side with represented employees and have fewer people working on the contracted side,” Plakinger said. “I feel like that would be a powerful thing for the public, and I think it’s a more efficient way to spend dollars.”
