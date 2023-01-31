SOUTH BEND — Optimism is the word surrounding the newest hire to be director of the Pacific County Public Works Department. The agency has been without a full-time director for the better part of the past year until now.

The Pacific County Board of Commissioners approved the hire through a special employment agreement, specifically promotion, of Jennifer Oatfield, deputy director, to head up the agency during a Jan. 24 county commissioners meeting. She has been with the department for a year and has human resources experience.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.