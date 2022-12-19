ILWACO — The Ocean Beach Hospital Board of Commissioners formally approved a resolution last week that will put a $10 million bond proposal in front of local voters next spring.
The board unanimously approved the resolution at its Dec. 15 monthly meeting, placing the bond measure on the April 25 special election ballot. OBH officials say the bond’s passage will help bridge the urban-rural healthcare divide in south county.
“We are serving more people, and many must still travel long distances to get the basic and specialty care they need,” board chair Nancy Gorsche said about OBH, which is designated as a Critical Access Hospital. “We have identified a list of priority capital projects to increase access to health care right here at home.”
Urgent care clinic
The most notable of those projects, if the bond passes, would be the addition of a nonprofit urgent care clinic in Ilwaco. As it stands, peninsula and south county residents must travel to Astoria to access urgent care services.
Urgent care clinics are aimed at handling non-emergency but serious ailments and injuries, such as strains, sprains, aches, cuts, burns, fevers, colds and other illnesses. OBH says that the insurance co-pay for a trip to the emergency room exceeds $1,000, compared to about $150 for a visit to an urgent care clinic.
The urgent care clinic would cost about $2 million to construct, and is the costliest of the projects being proposed by OBH. About $1.95 million would go toward renovating surgery and patient rooms, as well as upgrading the nursing station, pharmacy and bathroom at the hospital.
More improvements
An estimated $1.5 million would go toward updating imaging and other medical equipment, such as CT scans, MRIs and C-Arm, with $1.5 million more going toward overhauling the hospital’s HVAC system and implementing energy efficiency measures to save on utility costs.
About $765,000 would be committed to expand the Wellness and Rehabilitation Center in Ilwaco to include cardio and pulmonary services, and $650,000 would be used to acquire or expand additional clinic space for a range of potential services like orthopedics, dermatology, podiatry, urology, behavioral health and diabetes care.
The bond would also provide funding to support an additional procedure room at the Ocean Park Clinic for women’s health services. Currently, the Ilwaco Clinic is OBH’s only clinic that has the capacity to offer women’s health care services. The room would also be able to provide annual wellness exams, family planning, and urinary incontinence treatment.
The bond measure will have to receive 60% of the vote in the April election to pass. Carrying an estimated rate of $0.17 per $1,000 of assessed property value, the annual bill for taxpayers whose home has an assessed value of $400,000 would be $68 — or about $5.70 per month. The rate is about half that of the previous hospital bond that was approved by voters some two decades ago, which was paid off in 2021.
