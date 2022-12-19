Ocean Beach Hospital 11-2021 file 1.jpg
Ocean Beach Hospital’s board is proposing a $10 million package of upgrades.

ILWACO — The Ocean Beach Hospital Board of Commissioners formally approved a resolution last week that will put a $10 million bond proposal in front of local voters next spring.

The board unanimously approved the resolution at its Dec. 15 monthly meeting, placing the bond measure on the April 25 special election ballot. OBH officials say the bond’s passage will help bridge the urban-rural healthcare divide in south county.

