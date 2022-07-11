ILWACO — Local voters may be asked next spring to weigh in on the fate of a $9.8 million bond to fund a number of renovations and additions at Ocean Beach Hospital and its clinics.
Last week, OBH formally announced that its board of commissioners is considering putting a bond on the April special election ballot in 2023 that it said will better meet community health care needs and improve local medical services.
At an expected initial rate of $0.17 per $1,000 of assessed property value, OBH touted that the rate amount is about half of the previous rate for the last bond voters approved in 2000, which was $0.35. At the proposed rate, the tax bill for a family whose home has an assessed value of $400,000 would be $68 annually — or $5.67 per month.
The current total assessed value of private real estate in the hospital district is $2.638 billion, up from less than $1 billion in 2000.
The bond passed by voters in 2000, which came off the books in 2021, funded many major construction projects at the hospital, including: 18,000 square feet of new space, 10,000 square feet of remodeled existing space, expansion of patient care areas, expanding the radiology department, doubling the size of the lab, and moving several departments into the hospital building itself.
Diverse upgrades
The bond that voters could see on the ballot next year consists of 11 different projects that carry a projected cumulative cost of $9.8 million. At an estimated $2 million, the costliest project would be the renovation and expansion of OBH’s Ilwaco clinic, which is about 30 years old. The expansion could see the addition of exam rooms and offices, as well as other additions such as a walkway to link the clinic and the hospital.
By renovating and expanding the existing building, rather than building a new clinic at a different location, the Ilwaco clinic is able to keep its Rural Health Clinic status, which brings in enhanced Medicare and Medicaid reimbursements along with other financial benefits.
“Those living in rural communities face a higher degree of socio-economic and health disparities compared to their urban counterparts,” said Nancy Gorshe, chair of the Board of Commissioners, in a news release. “We have many patients who must travel long distances for care — or may choose to forgo necessary care for that reason — and we need to be able to serve them here.”
The bond would also fund the renovation of patient rooms, bathrooms and expand the nursing station, pharmacy and hospital, at a cost of $1.95 million. It would fund $1.5 million each to upgrade imaging equipment — such as CT scans and MRIs — as well as replace the HVAC system and add solar panels and energy efficiency measures at OBH.
Smaller projects that would be funded include $650,000 each to expand the Wellness Center to include cardio and pulmonary services, and to acquire and develop additional clinical space. Renovating the kitchen and creating space for emergency preparedness supplies would be funded at $500,000, while $485,000 of the bond’s total would add space to — and grade — the parking lot.
Per a state mandate, OBH would also look to upgrade its diesel supply tank, which carries a cost of $385,000. Replacing cast iron pipes and adding storage space at the hospital is projected to cost $135,000, and for $45,000 OBH would purchase a vehicle for the use of providing in-home nursing care.
Busy facility
As a Critical Access Hospital, OBH said the hospital and its clinics served more than 24,000 outpatient visits, about 7,000 emergency room visits and performed nearly 400 surgeries in 2020. The need for the renovations and additions outlined in the bond proposal, officials said, became clear following its latest community health needs assessment, which they said shed a light on growing issues that have started to strain OBH’s resources.
That strain includes a lack of primary, urgent care, chronic disease, wellness, specialty care and mental health services, they said. Outgoing OBH CEO Larry Cohen said an underlying cause of those service challenges is difficulty in recruiting and retaining primary and specialty medical providers.
“We want to better serve the health care needs of our community here at home,” Cohen said. “With our service area as remote as it is, we struggle to attract medical professionals to our area.”
By adding more space and modern medical equipment, as well as upgrading the existing facility, OBH said that it would be able to better retain medical providers — which, in turn, would improve the quality of care for its patients and move OBH closer to its goal of having an urgent care facility.
OBH also said that the projects that would be funded by the bond will help the local economy by hiring local businesses, purchasing materials locally and employing local residents.
