SOUTH BEND — The final results are in, and the bond proposed by the Ocean Beach Hospital came up just short.
The Pacific County Auditor’s Office certified the results from the April 25 special election last Friday, and support for the $10 million hospital bond landed at 59.93% — less than one-tenth of a percentage point from hitting the 60% supermajority mark that is required for bonds to pass in Washington.
If passed, the bond would have carried an estimated rate of $0.17 per $1,000 of assessed property value, or about $68 annually for a $400,000 assessed home. The most notable project that would have been funded if the bond was approved was the addition of an urgent care clinic that would be located at an expanded Ilwaco clinic. As it remains, the nearest urgent care clinic for south county residents is across the river, in Astoria.
Other funded projects would have included a new procedure room at the hospital’s Ocean Park clinic for women’s health services, the renovation of surgery and patient rooms at OBH, upgrades to the hospital’s nursing station, pharmacy and bathrooms, updated imaging and other equipment, and the overhauling of the hospital’s HVAC system and implementing energy efficiency measures.
Nancy Gorshe, chair of the OBH Board of Commissioners, said on May 7 that the board was going to call a special meeting sometime this week to decide whether to place the proposal on the August primary election ballot — the last day to file a bond resolution for the Aug. 1 election is Friday, May 12.
The special meeting was held after the Observer’s print deadline, and will be covered in next week’s issue.
Precinct insightsThe county auditor’s office has published precinct-level results for the bond measure, which show that support for the bond was highest on the northern and southern ends of the peninsula, but lagged below 60% most elsewhere.
In Oysterville, the northernmost and most populous peninsula precinct, the bond was supported by 66.4% of participating voters. In the two Ocean Park precincts, the bond was supported by a combined 61% of voters. The bond also just barely cleared 60% in the Morehead precinct, which runs from 250th Street to just past 304th Place on the eastern half of the peninsula.
On the opposite end of the peninsula, voters in Ilwaco voted 65.8% in favor of the bond proposal. The bond’s greatest support came in Seaview, with 70.6% of voters supporting its passage.
The bond didn’t clear 60% in any other peninsula precincts. In Long Beach, 57.9% of voters supported the bond, and only 53.6% supported it in the two Pioneer precincts. The bond hit 56.6% in Klipsan, and performed worst in the Nahcotta, garnering just 52.4% support.
Perhaps somewhat predictably, the bond also did not clear 60% in the two non-peninsula precincts that are located within the hospital district boundaries. Support for the bond in Chinook hit 54.7%, and was 56.7% in Naselle — still better than several peninsula precincts, however.
