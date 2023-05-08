Ocean Beach Hospital 11-2021 file 1.jpg
Buy Now

Ocean Beach Hospital just missed obtaining 60% approval for a $10 million package of upgrades.

 Chinook Observer

SOUTH BEND — The final results are in, and the bond proposed by the Ocean Beach Hospital came up just short.

The Pacific County Auditor’s Office certified the results from the April 25 special election last Friday, and support for the $10 million hospital bond landed at 59.93% — less than one-tenth of a percentage point from hitting the 60% supermajority mark that is required for bonds to pass in Washington.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.