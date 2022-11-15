ocean_beach_hospital_clinic_sign.jpg
Ocean Beach Hospital in Ilwaco is thinking of asking voters to approve spending that would include creation of an urgent care facility, offering easy low-cost access to an array of common medical services.

 CHINOOK OBSERVER

ILWACO — As consideration and planning of a potential $10 million bond continues among Ocean Beach Hospital officials, one possible project that the bond would fund if it receives the blessing from voters has, unsurprisingly, generated more interest than others: the renovation and expansion of OBH’s Ilwaco clinic to house an urgent care clinic.

If the hospital district’s board of commissioners move forward with a bond proposal, and if the proposal includes the project to establish an urgent care clinic, and if local voters give the bond a supermajority-level of support, it would be one of the most significant health care developments on the Long Beach Peninsula in the 21st century.

