ILWACO — If at first you don’t succeed, try, try again.
That’s the mindset that the Ocean Beach Hospital Board of Commissioners took last week, as they unanimously approved placing their $10 million bond proposal on the Aug. 1 primary election ballot at a brief May 10 special meeting.
The last day to file a bond resolution for that election was Friday, May 12 — a week after election results from the April 25 special election were certified, making for a quick turnaround.
The bond failed by an incredibly tight margin in last month’s special election, receiving the support of 59.93% of participating voters — less than 0.1% shy of the 60% supermajority approval that is needed for bonds to pass in Washington state. Five additional ‘yes’ votes would have been enough to push the measure over the top.
If passed, the bond would have carried an estimated rate of $0.17 per $1,000 of assessed property value, or about $68 annually for a $400,000 assessed home. The most notable project that would have been funded if the bond was approved was the addition of an urgent care clinic that would be located at an expanded Ilwaco clinic. As it remains, the nearest urgent care clinic for south county residents is across the river, at Columbia Memorial Hospital in Astoria.
Other funded projects would have included a new procedure room at the hospital’s Ocean Park clinic for women’s health services, the renovation of surgery and patient rooms at OBH, upgrades to the hospital’s nursing station, pharmacy and bathrooms, updated imaging and other equipment, and the overhauling of the hospital’s HVAC system and implementing energy efficiency measures.
OBH Board Chair Nancy Gorshe said the commissioners are working to schedule a strategy session in the coming weeks to focus on more community involvement. She said the board has heard from many people who thought the bond was a shoe-in to pass and would have done more to try and secure support for the measure within their social circles if they knew how close it wound up being.
Ballots for the Aug.1 primary election will be mailed out to voters by July 14.
The Pacific County Auditor will be providing an online and printed voters’ guide for the Aug. 1 election and is seeking interested persons to serve on the “For” and “Against” committee for the Ocean Beach Hospital & Medical Clinics bond.
Committee members must be a registered voter in Pacific County and should reside within the district. Committee members will be responsible for preparing a statement for the voters’ guide advocating approval or rejection of the above-named proposition.
If you would like to serve on this committee, contact Pacific County Elections by noon Friday, May 19, by email at elections@co.pacific.wa.us.
