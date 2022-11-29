Ocean Park Clinic

A bond proposal includes adding services in the Ocean Park Medical Building, which has become a vital community asset since its launch in 2018.

 CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

ILWACO — Like doctors and nurses, medical equipment plays a vital role in hospitals in the treatment and care of patients. Ocean Beach Hospital & Medical Clinics (OBHMC) is considering a bond sometime in 2023 to purchase or replace medical equipment to improve local access to health care.

OBHMC (also known as Public Hospital District 3 of Pacific County) is designated a Critical Access Hospital by the state and federal governments to improve the quality of and access to health care for rural residents. This includes ensuring medical equipment is replaced or upgraded due to age or technological advancements to provide the best possible patient care. Hospitals and medical clinics use medical equipment to prevent, diagnose, treat, and rehabilitate patients in a safe and effective way.

