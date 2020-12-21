ILWACO — Betty Lundquist passed away peacefully on Dec. 15, 2020, due to complications of stage four Colon Cancer, which she valiantly fought for five years. Betty was 80 years young.
Betty joins her husband, Richard E. Lundquist (Dick) in heaven, where she is celebrating her first Christmas with Jesus, her Lord and savior.
Betty was born in South Dakota, to Clarence and Esther Scotvold, who preceded her in death. Betty leaves her brother, Dr. Marv Scotvold of Yakima; her sisters, Donna Oatfield-Gillock, Long Beach and Gaye Rawlinson, Marysville.
Betty also leaves behind three children, Scott Stults of California, Jeffery Stults of Seattle and Cheryl Linke of Ilwaco. She is survived by seven grandchildren and many great-grandchildren. She also leaves behind two of her three step-daughters, Denise McDonald and Judy McLaren, while she joins Susan Coomler in heaven with Dick.
Betty was known for her generous and giving heart, her exceptional business and banking savvy. She worked 20-plus years for Rainier Bank, and “retired.” She then oversaw the running of Reel-Em-In charter office and Restaurant and two fishing vessels. Later she oversaw Red’s Restaurant, including the Flame Room and Buffet hall. When Red’s closed down, she saw to the conversion from restaurant to Red’s Antique Mall, which had many individual venders. She loved people.
Betty’s belief was, “It is better to give than to receive, and that is what motivated her through her life. Her last days were filled with loved ones and laughter. She said, “If you cannot remember me with gladness, do not remember me at all, no tears please.’’
Respecting her final wishes, in lieu of flowers, donations can be made to ReachOut Ministries, P.O. Box 59 Long Beach, WA 98631 or drop off at the R.O.M. Thrift Store in Long Beach, which serves our children, youth and those in need, in our community.
“We have been blessed to be a blessing. Live fully, love much, forgive often and pass your blessings on.” God Bless.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.